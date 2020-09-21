CLINTON — The Clinton City Council will consider a resolution setting dates for a consultation and a public hearing on a proposed Riverstone Crossing Urban Renewal plan during Tuesday's regular meeting.
The Council approved the Riverstone Crossing plat in August.
The Council will also consider resolutions to adopt the Downtown Master Plan and a resolution supporting Mayors for Peace in their advocacy to abolish nuclear weapons.
The City will consider amending several ordinances Tuesday, including an ordinance amending Chapter 91 dealing with animal protection and control, an ordinance amending Chapter 150 regarding dangerous buildings and an ordinance amending Chapter 30.073 and 32.038 concerning the duties of the city administrator and finance director.
Clinton City Council will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton
