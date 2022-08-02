CLINTON – The Clinton City Council has decided it will act as a nominating committee and will fill a recently vacated City Council seat by appointment.
The council met in special session Tuesday night to decide how to proceed after the July resignation of former At-Large Councilwoman Nancy Witt. Witt was elected to the seat last fall, but resigned late last month as the result of personal issues following her husband's recent death.
The council faced two options Tuesday night: Members could choose to either appoint to fill the seat or set a special election.
Ward 1 Councilman Bill Schemers made the motion to fill by appointment, stating that a special election would cost approximately $8,000. Another deterrent is the timing of the election, council members said. The election to fill the seat cannot take place on the Nov. 8 general election date and would have to happen more than four weeks before or four weeks after the general election.
The council agreed it would be a very tight time frame to have the election prior to the Nov. 8 election and didn't want to wait until January to fill the seat.
Under the decision to appoint, those intereted in being considered to fill the seat have until 3 p.m. Aug. 18 to turn in an application. Application forms will be on the city's website Wednesday morning.
The council at its Aug. 23 meeting will decide which applicants to interview and will direct city staff on when to set up those interviews. The seat needs to be filled within 40 days of the occurrence of the vacancy; Witt's resignation was effective July 23.
Council members also pointed out that residents can petition to have a special election. If the seat is filled by special election, the person elected would complete Witt's full four-year term, which would expire in late 2025. If filled by appointment, the candidate selected would fill the seat until the next city election, which would be in 2023.
