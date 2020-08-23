CLINTON — The Clinton City Council will decide the fate of a contentious subdivision Tuesday.
The Council will consider a resolution approving the final plat of Riverstone Crossing First Addition, a subdivision north of Springdale Cemetery that neighbors have criticized since the City Plan Commission first considered the plat in July.
Residents of Ninth Avenue North have objected to the project because it will make their cul-de-sac a through street for use by the development, because Developer Bill Wilford of Eldridge has removed trees from the property and because of traffic problems they believe the new subdivision will create.
The Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall council chambers at 611 S. Third St. To take part in the meeting by phone, residents should call 563-265-8337 and enter 460975212#.
The Council will also consider accepting proposals from qualified brokers for the former Mount Pleasant Park property at Second Avenue South and Bluff Boulevard. The City sought bids for the 8.67-acre property in June but received none.
The property was owned by a spiritualist organization until the National Spiritualist Association of Churches failed to pay property taxes for 2010-2013 and Clinton County took possession.
The City of Clinton took title in 2018.
Another housing development, owned by Troy Wilbur of Eagle Rise Developments, needs the City Council to change zoning of a 28-acre plot of land and the former Lyons Middle School building to allow commercial space, apartments and a condominium residential district.
The City Council will consider rezoning the eastern 14.06 acres of the property to C-2M, general commercial and light manufacturing, and the western 13.54 acres to R5, condominium residential.
During the Committee of the Whole meeting following the regular council meeting, City Engineer Jason Craft will ask the council to host listening posts through next June to educate the public about roundabouts. The City is considering the constructing roundabouts to make some intersections safer, Craft said in a report to the council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.