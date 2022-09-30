CLINTON – The City of Clinton has formally declared today as ADM Day in recognition of ADM’s 120th anniversary.
ADM, which previously was known as Archer Daniels Midland Company, has long been a valued business presence in the Clinton community, contributing significantly to the area’s employment base, local business spending, community development efforts and more, according to a press release issued by city officials.
ADM also celebrated the 40-year anniversary of the company’s operations in Clinton earlier this year.
“The City of Clinton is proud to celebrate with ADM in recognition of their 120-year anniversary,” said Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion.
He said declaring Sept. 30 as “ADM Day” “signifies not only the longstanding relationship that the city maintains with ADM but a thank you to the careers ADM provides our citizens, the economic development that ADM has spurred in our community, and the philanthropy and community involvement ADM has shown to the City of Clinton over the past 40 years.
“We look forward to many more years as community partners with ADM and we look forward to the continued success of the company not only in our back yard but across the globe.”
ADM has been a member of the Clinton community since 1982, when ADM purchased the Clinton facilities from Nabisco Brands. ADM’s current operations in Clinton include a corn wet mill, a cogeneration power plant, a grain elevator, barge loading operations and bioprocessing. In Clinton, ADM produces corn sweeteners and starches, industrial alcohol, corn oil, enzymes, ethanol, animal feed products and other food ingredients. ADM has approximately 775 employees in Clinton.
“ADM has been an important part of the Clinton community since 1982, and this location continues to be a critical part of ADM’s ingredient production and processing network,” said Eric Fasnacht, ADM plant manager in Clinton. “It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by the city in this way, and we look forward to many more years of partnership and growth.”
