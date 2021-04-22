CLINTON — Workers are cleaning out the inside of the Wilson Building this week in preparation for turning it into a retail and residential complex.
Economic Growth Corporation expected to close on the Wilson Building this week, Vice President Jon Davidshofer told the Clinton City Council last week.
The City Council approved an amendment to its development agreement with Wilson Lofts earlier this month. The amendment names QALICB, LLC the owner and landlord of the building, updates some timelines and adds a facade grant as part of the funding for the development, said Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke.
"They're actually emptying out the stuff that was inside there," said Brooke, explaining the presence of waste containers outside the building last week.
Davidshofer said last week that the corporation had people tearing things down inside and that closing was set for this week.
"We really do want to share the excitement ... with the City of Clinton," said Davidshofer. The corporation plans to have "a giant celebration out front" in late May to celebrate the building's restoration.
The upper floors of the historic building will have 32 residential apartments, a majority of those at market rate, according to Davidshofer. About 20% of the units will be for residents making 80% of the median income in Clinton, somewhere between $40,000 and $44,000 a year, he said.
On the first floor of the building, Economic Growth will create retail and kitchen incubator space in which entrepreneurs can start new businesses. “That’ll rejuvenate the retail downtown,” said Davidshofer.
"The incubator concept is something that we've been running for almost 10 years now," Davidshofer said. It's been successful in Rock Island. "We're really pumped to bring it into Clinton because we know there's a lot of success to be had."
Brooke suggested that Clinton High School's culinary arts department take advantage of the incubator space and the industrial kitchen.
Whether it partners with the high school or the community college or some other organization, the incubator program will find ways to make the small spaces successful, said Davidshofer. As the businesses grow, they will leave the spaces at the Wilson Building and take up empty retail spaces elsewhere in town.
The city amended its development agreement with the developer to facilitate financing for the project through New Markets Tax Credits, to add Wilson QALICB, LLC as a party to the agreement as the new owner of the Development Property, to facilitate the provision of funds under the Iowa Economic Development Authority Community Development Block Grant Program and to extend certain deadlines, according to the agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.