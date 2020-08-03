CLINTON — Residents of Ninth Avenue North don’t object to progress, they said Thursday. They simply don’t want their quiet cul-de-sac to become a through street.
Ninth Avenue North residents complained about plans for a new subdivision east of their cul-de-sac during a Planning Commission meeting last month. City officials and Riverstone Crossing developer Bill Wilford met with residents Thursday to hear their concerns about the subdivision north of Springdale Cemetery and to offer a compromise.
Wilford plans to extend Ninth Avenue North to Springdale Drive, creating a second entrance and exit to the new subdivision. The International Fire Code, adopted by the City of Clinton, requires two routes of egress in any subdivision with more than 30 dwelling units.
The city could keep that access gated for emergency vehicles only until more than 30 units are completed in the new development, officials told Ninth Avenue residents Thursday.
Some residents doubted that the developer will ever have 30 units in the subdivision because of their proposed value — $250,000 to $400,000 — and lack of demand in a city that is losing population every year.
City Administrator Matt Brooke said such homes are needed in Clinton to entice people who work here or consider working here to move to the city and not to surrounding towns that have homes of higher value.
Brooke was told The Landing would never be full, he said, but the development in the west part of Clinton is full and has a waiting list. “Maybe what people say is not always accurate,” Brooke said.
With Nestle Purina and Timken Drives expanding in Clinton, and LyondellBasell hiring, Clinton has the opportunity to add residents to its population and properties to its tax base, Brooke said. Clinton has plenty of low-income housing, he said, but demand for higher-income homes exceeds the supply.
The city is removing dilapidated housing either through demolition or rehabilitation and adding new homes and new subdivisions, bringing the average property valuations up. That will reduce taxes for property owners, Brooke said, because the city will be able to tax at a lower rate.
Armed with documents and their own research, neighbors of Springdale Crossing Subdivision voiced their objection to some of the developer’s plans.
Scott Ebensberger, whose mother-in-law lives on Ninth Avenue, read a document from March of 1964 when Ninth Avenue was constructed, saying that the cul-de-sac was not intended for through traffic. He also cited a 2004 lawsuit against Springdale Cemetery in which the cemetery had to erect a sign on Ninth Avenue to identify the street as a private drive and not a through street.
The agreement is binding as long as the property is maintained as a cemetery.
Brooke agreed, but the property is not cemetery property now, he said.
Springdale Cemetery Company and P and B Ventures subdivided the property it designated at Springdale Crossing Subdivision in 2012, according to the dedication of plat filed in the Clinton County Recorder’s Office. That plat, approved by the City in January of 2013, called for extending 10th Avenue North — not Ninth Avenue North — to Springdale Drive.
Springdale Cemetery Company deeded the property to P and B Ventures in March of 2013. P and B sold the property to Riverstone Development in March 2020.
Clinton City Engineer Jason Craft said he’s not aware of any stipulation that Ninth Avenue remain a cul-de-sac perpetually. No houses were built at the end of the cul-de-sac, which abuts the subdivision property.
Craft guessed that the city always meant to extend the street, he said. “There’s a lot of temporary cul-de-sacs in town.”
Caroline Ebensberger, daughter of Phyllis Kist, who lives on Ninth Avenue, wondered why Ninth Avenue has to be the street that is extended into the subdivision. “Why this street? Why can’t they look at something else?” she asked. “Why disrupt all of these people?”
“I don’t see it as disruptive,” Brooke said.
Scott Ebensberger suggested that both exits to the subdivision lead to Springdale Drive rather than west.
Wilford told residents that he had considered having both entrances on Springdale, but the terrain wouldn’t allow it. The grade is too steep and engineers could not meet regulations governing vertical curves, said Dave Meyer of Klingner and Associates, the engineer for Wilford’s project.
A resident who disagreed with Meyer’s assessment asked if residents could get another engineer. Brooke said residents were welcome to consult an engineer and pay for the services themselves.
But Craft agreed with Meyer’s assessment. “You can’t just have a flat road going into a 12% grade and then you come up and once you get to the curve go around the flat grade. What Dave’s saying with vertical curves is you have to kind of blend everything together so that it’s somewhat of a smooth ride.”
A resident with a topographical map of the area said the rise and run suggest a 10% grade and no more of a slope than the developer’s proposed road location.
“You look at something from an aerial map, it looks like you can put a road anywhere,” said Craft. The route suggested by some residents is actually 16 feet lower than the first, making the grade steeper, he said.
Councilman Ron Mussmann told residents that the city had considered the concerns residents discussed during the Planning Commission meeting last month and offered to erect a gate at the east end of Ninth Avenue North, making it private for residents until 30 units are completed. At that time the road would have to be opened per the fire code.
One resident called it “kicking the can down the road,” noting that residents will still lose the battle eventually.
Wilford estimated that the street would be completed within two years.
Brooke said the city has looked at traffic patterns, and he doesn’t think a lot of people will use Ninth Avenue to exit the subdivision, though residents think traffic from Ninth Avenue to North 11th Street will increase significantly.
The city will make changes to the street as needed if and when traffic patterns change, Brooke said. The city may need to restrict parking or widen the street, which it could do without taking any additional land from Ninth Avenue property owners for rights of way, Brooke said.
Some residents doubted that Wilford will be able to sell so many houses at the prices he’s estimating. The lots are too small, said Scott Ebensberger. Why not build fewer homes on two-acre lots.
Wilford said he has to consider what return he will get on his investment.
Resident Alan Thompson questioned Wilford like an attorney grilling a witness, asking specific questions about when Wilford took title to the property, if the plat has been approved and when Wilford began removing trees.
Armed with the city ordinances, Thompson reminded city officials and the developer that, in new developments, all trees on the site shall remain unless they require removal for the placement of streets, buildings, utilities, drainage or public recreational purposes. Since the final plat has not yet been approved by the City Council, Wilford’s removal of trees is unlawful, Thompson said.
Wilford said he owns the property and has a right to cut down the trees. Their removal is necessary to the future building of homes and infrastructure, he said.
Thompson made the same argument to the Planning Commission July 1. City Attorney Patrick O’Connell said that section of code doesn’t state what Thompson alleged.
Most developers don’t remove trees unless its required for placements of streets, buildings, utilities, drainage or public recreation, O’Connell said. The ordinance was not designed to prevent residential subdivisions but to make sure no one clear-cuts trees for no reason.
“To my knowledge, no code violations has occurred presently,” O’Connell said at the time.
Cutting down trees to prepare for a subdivision is common, Craft said, and developers plant trees when landscaping new construction. “He is going to plant four trees per lot,” Craft said.
The City of Clinton plants trees on a regular basis, Craft said. “We plant more trees than he will ever cut down.”
But Thompson countered that the trees removed for Riverstone Crossing destroyed an ecosystem. “You have to understand what an ecosystem is,” Thompson said. The developer cut down trees that he didn’t need to cut down and is in violation of city ordinance.
What Wilford has done is in the past, and nothing can be done about it now, Thompson said. Thompson attended Thursday’s meeting to find out how this happened and who’s responsible.
“That area is ruined now,” Thompson said.
