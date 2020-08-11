There have been no disruptions in the ability for Clinton Police Department and Clinton Fire Department to respond to emergencies and other calls for service, city officials stated in a press release Tuesday.
Both departments have increased their staffing and are readily available to respond to emergencies and calls for service.
Both departments are reminding residents of the following:
- Treat every powerline as if it was still live. Do not drive across power lines; take alternate routes. Do not drive around barricades.
- Public Safety and Alliant Energy are aware of the many downed power lines. There is no need to continue to report the downed power lines, unless they are arcing/sparking.
-. Alliant Energy is aware of the many tree branches on the power lines. City officials are asking residents to refrain from calling 911 or law enforcement to report branches or trees on power lines.
- If you need home oxygen, please contact your vendor. In the event you are unable to reach your vendor and need oxygen, you may call (563) 519-0711 and request the assistance of Public Safety.
- Traffic signals and signs have sustained significant damage during the storm. Please use caution when approaching intersections.
- To assist First Responders and Public Works in completing their mission, citizens are asked to refrain from unnecessary travel at this time.
- Public safety officials are receiving numerous 911 calls for non-emergency matters; please remember to only use 911 to report actual emergencies. All non-emergency matters and/or questions for public safety should be directed to 519-0711.
- With limited power being restored at this time, residents can follow the City of Clinton, Clinton Police Department and Clinton Fire Department Facebook sites for updated press releases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.