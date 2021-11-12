CLINTON — With the approach of the winter season, the City of Clinton will end yard waste collections for the year.
The week of November 22-27 will be the last week the city will collect yard waste, the City said Friday. If temperatures fall and remain below freezing, or with the city has a snow event or snow emergency before than, yard waste collections may end sooner.
Yard waste collection will resume in April of 2022. Contact the Public Works Office at 242-2144 option 1, option 3 for more information.
