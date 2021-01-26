CLINTON — A committee will discuss and recommend to the Clinton City Council parameters for building in Liberty Square, the council has decided.
“Nineteen years and you don’t have any development yet. It’s time to go back to the drawing board,” Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said during a special City Council meeting Thursday.
One of the actions that precipitated the move was a request by Irvin Lange of Irv’s Repair at 2004 Camanche Ave. for a variance to rules for signs outside of businesses.
“We were just going to move forward and look at a variance approval for this, but the problem with that is it’s a slippery slope,” said City Administrator Matt Brooke.
“So we’d rather get you guys to give us the direction, get it codified in writing and give Karen [Rowan at Building and Neighborhood Services] and her team the left and right limits so that it’s clear as we move forward,” Brooke said.
The Liberty Square District consists of three areas, said Brooke. The north side of Camanche Avenue from South 14th Street to South Fourth Street is area one. Area two is the Archer Daniels Midland frontage, south of Lincoln Avenue from South 14th to 24th Place.
The third area is the Liberty Square District, between Lincoln and Camanche avenues from 24th Street Place to Fourth Street. The two bookends, Brooke said, are the ornamental markers, the paddlewheel on the north end and the herons and other birds on the south end.
The Liberty Square Overlay Zone, created in September 2002, created a Liberty Square Community Development Corporation, said Brooke. It doesn’t exist, but the council may decide such a group is necessary for managing the area.
A small group will look at the plan and update it, deciding which elements to keep, which to throw out and which to alter.
The current plan allows buildings of one, two or three stories, said Brooke. Downtown Clinton has buildings up to six stories. Pre-engineered metal buildings and manufactured buildings are not permitted.
Signs must meet certain height and illumination standards.
“In 2002, we weren’t talking about LED signs,” said Brooke.
The council approved Alliant Energy’s substation in Liberty Square, and Brooke said that’s in line with the 2002 plan. Things that are vital to the city can be allowed in Liberty Square on a case-by-case basis, he said.
The substation will provide power that is so desperately needed in this area, said Brooke.
“We need to be open to different things so that we can attract folks in this area,” said Maddasion. “I want to be pro-business. I want to be pro-growth. I think it’s important that we at least find ways to compromise and make sure we help local businesses out,” he said.
The original plan, set up in 2002, required that storefronts be to the north end near Fourth Street, and small manufacturers would be toward 14th Street, said Councilwoman Julie Allesee.
Brooke said he understands keeping the areas uniform, but restrictions that are too narrow may discourage potential buyers.
“Right now we have nothing,” said Maddasion. The city can say it prefers to have a business in a particular area, but if a business wants a different spot, the city’s not in the position to turn them down, he said.
The city sometimes sees proposals for combination structures, such as those with a commercial first floor and apartment above, Brooke said. The committee, and subsequently, the City Council, will have to decide if those complexes will be allowed in Liberty Square.
The City Council will also regulate parking, green space, trees and lighting. “We already have great street lights there that are ornamental,” said Brooke. The council will probably want to mandate that lighting in the area is uniform.
“I think the thing was not to end up with what we had before,” said Allesee. “It was a mess.”
“I think they had a good vision,” said Maddasion. The 2002 plan favored foot traffic in Liberty Square. “I think the vision ... was pretty good, and I think we can use a lot of the stuff that was in that.”
But 18-19 years later, things have changed a little, and the city needs to change its approach to developing the area, Maddasion said.
Allesee agreed. “There has to be a discussion after this many years.”
“We want to fix the sign piece first,” Brooke said, so Lange can have an answer.
“He’s been sitting on a backlit sign for two or three years,” said Maddasion, “that he hasn’t been able to put up.”
