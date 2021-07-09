DEWITT — DeWitt city officials discussed several possible locations for outdoor pickleball courts in DeWitt, weighing the merits of three different sites.
“We continue to flesh out details,” said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner after the June 21 regular City Council meeting. “The need exists. It’s just a matter of finding the right spot.”
Representatives of the DeWitt Pickleball Group, DeWitt Parks & Recreation, and DeWitt Public Works have been continuing their conversation regarding the development of six courts. They recently met at Westbrook Park and agreed that the north lower end might be a suitable location, although it would need some significant preparation.
That site would require fill and a flood plain permit from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. While the city has enough fill on hand for the project, there would be a cost for moving it to the site and compacting it, as well as for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources permit, Lindner said.
DeWitt resident Sandy Paredes attended the council meeting and expressed the concern of some in the neighborhood about the impact the project being done at Westbrook Park could have on homes near Silver Creek as well as potential flooding. She represents the Springbrook Condominium Homeowners Association, which is on the east side of the creek at 18th Avenue.
Lindner said the DNR engineers would study the site and make sure filling it in would not lead to any drainage or other problems.
“That’s exactly why you have to get a permit. It is required before you do a fill,” he explained. “Again, nothing’s easy, but we are getting a little farther down the road that it might be an acceptable location.”
The city also received a suggestion from a resident to consider a location farther south in Westbrook Park, which Lindner said they will analyze.
When the pickleball group first appeared before the council in May, it identified the grassy area along the western side of Humeston Road just north of the Sno-Manor Apartments as a potential site.
Mervin Hassebrock, a member of the DeWitt Pickleball Club, attended the meeting at Westbrook Park and told the council that the group thought Westbrook would be workable as well. The group likes that electricity and restrooms are nearby, but he also noted the site would need more preparation.
“We are still open to both locations,” he told the council.
Lindner said the city is leaning toward the Westbrook site.
“It’s not a perfect site, but we are working through the issues of what each potential site brings to us,” he said, adding that staff will look harder at costs and the details of what the site would require.
While the Humeston Road site would be suitable to the pickleball group, it also has the potential for commercial use, Lindner said.
“We have had commercial interest for the property,” Lindner said. “We have to look at what’s the best use. There’s reasons it’s not our favorite location.”
It does not have sidewalks, parking or utilities right now.
The pickleball group is applying for multiple grants for the project that is estimated to cost in the $150,000 to $200,000 range.
The council will examine the issue in upcoming budget discussions.
“As we get to looking at our capital improvement plan, we will look at how we can fit this in if they continue to raise funds,” Lindner said. “Pickleball courts are an amenity that many communities around us have. We will be looking at how it will fit in to our capital budget and when. We’ll be having that discussion this summer yet. Funding is the key before we get out over our skies.”
Lindner and Mayor Don Thiltgen noted that the city is weighing a number of activities in the next couple of years — such as street construction, construction of a new firehouse and other public works projects — and the pickleball courts will be one of them.
“When you look at the entire scheme of things, we’ve got a lot going on in DeWitt. Your project is on the rails, it’s just a matter of getting moved along. It’s a good project,” Thiltgen told Hassebrock.
