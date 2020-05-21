CLINTON — Due to the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, Clinton City Hall will be closed Monday. All phone calls will be returned Tuesday when normal office hours resume.
Building and Neighborhood Services: The Building & Neighborhood Services Office will be closed Monday. All phone calls will be returned Tuesday.
Library Closure: Curbside service will not occur Monday. Curbside service will resume Tuesday. All phone calls will be returned Tuesday.
Parks and Recreation/Ericksen Community Center Closure: The Parks & Recreation Department Administrative Office and Ericksen Community Center will be closed Monday. All phone calls will be returned Tuesday.
Clinton Police Department Business Office Closure: The police department’s business office will be closed Monday. All phone calls will be returned Tuesday.
Bus Services: The MTA transit system will be closed Monday. All MTA transit services will resume Tuesday.
Solid Waste/Recycling Collection: There will be no garbage/yard waste/recycling collection on Monday.
Collections will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.
Monday’s routes will be collected Tuesday. Tuesday’s routes will be collected Wednesday. Wednesday’s routes will be collected Thursday. Thursday’s routes will be collected Friday. Friday’s routes will be collected Saturday.
Please have all carts out before 7 a.m. on the proper collection day.
