CLINTON — Clinton City Hall will be closed from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. Monday, May 9, for an in-service meeting.
All phone calls will be returned when normal office hours resume.
Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: May 6, 2022 @ 6:13 pm
