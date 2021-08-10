CLINTON — A former Clinton Herald editor will be honored with a street sign this month in Liberty Square.
City officials announced Tuesday that a city street between Camanche and Liberty Avenues will be named for Everett A Streit. The application was approved during the July 13 council meeting.
Streit became the editor of the Clinton Herald in 1954, the City said in a press release Tuesday. He worked for the Herald from 1932 until 1996.
Streit played a pivotal role in the construction of the Alverno Health Care Facility in 1971, raised $60,000 to help keep Mount Alverno open in 1950, raised $1 million to construct the new Mercy Hospital in 1963 and another million for an addition to the former Jane Lamp Hospital shortly after 1963.
Streit spearheaded the effort to pass a $60 million industrial bond issue for Chemplex, now LyondellBasell, city officials said.
A ribbon-cutting for the placement of the honorary street name is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 in Liberty Square near South Fifth Street.
