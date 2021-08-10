CLINTON — A street along Camanche Avenue will be renamed in honor of former City Council woman Julie Allesee this month.
The City of Clinton will add a sign at 12th Avenue South between Camanche and Liberty Avenues designating the street Allesee Way, the City announced Tuesday.
The honorary street name will be added Aug. 24.
Allesee served on the Clinton City Council for ten years, representing Ward 1 and Ward 2, the City said. She served as Mayor Pro Tempore from 2017-2019.
Allesee was heavily involved in tourism and growing the Clinton area, serving as Director of the Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau for several years and as president of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce during two different periods, said the City.
Allesee played an essential role on the Vision Iowa Board and served on other boards, commissions and committees. Allesee’s work was key to the City receiving the Iowa Great Places designation in 2006-2007 and again in 2019-2020, city officials said.
A ribbon-cutting for the placement of the Allesee Way sign is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. The public should gather in the area of Liberty Square east of South Fifth Street. Parking will be available to the southeast from Liberty Avenue off South Fifth Street.
