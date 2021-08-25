CLINTON — Everett Streit’s daughter and granddaughter were among the family, friends, city officials and Chamber of Commerce members who gathered Tuesday along Liberty Avenue to unveil a street sign honoring the former Clinton Herald editor.
The naming is part of a new city program that allows residents to submit names of loved ones who have had a historical, cultural or economic impact on Clinton for an honorary street sign. The signs will be displayed for 10 years and the cost is $400 for care of the sign.
Kelly Schemers said she used to deliver the Clinton Herald and she’d read her grandfather’s column, Once Upon a Time before delivering them.
“Clinton was very important to him,” Schemers said. “He got me into the history of Clinton. Part of the reason I moved back, I love it here.”
Schemer’s husband, Clinton City Councilman Bill Schemers, heard about the street naming and filled out the application, Kelly said. Her mother, Sharon Streit McEleney, moved back to Clinton from Arizona, where she’d lived for more than 30 years and attended Tuesday’s unveiling.
Colin Sullivan presented McEleney with a Progress Award from the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce.
The City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee accepts applications for the honor from Jan. 1 to June 1 each year.
