CLINTON – It’s been a tough year for a lot of businesses, and Clinton’s ball club is no exception.
With the impending cut from Minor League Baseball and switch to a new baseball league coming, LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow is looking to the future. He and his board of directors have been hosting events through the pandemic — 52 to be exact — in order to stay afloat.
Now, they’re in the middle of a dispute with the city over much-needed funds.
Things are currently at a standstill in disputes over a $9,000 bill.
NelsonCorp Field, home of the Clinton LumberKings, has notoriously been a victim of the spring floods year after year. Because of a lease with the city of Clinton, Tornow has regularly received funds from the city to help with field repairs in order to continue baseball on a safe and attractive playing space.
After the 2019 floods, the field needed work again. This time, there was no reimbursement for the ball club. Tornow objected, and now the city and the ball club are in litigation over the money.
The city's reasoning? First, there’s been hundreds of thousands poured into water mitigation efforts in the form of a new parking lot to the west of the stadium and new water pumps in the area surrounding.
“Recently the City of Clinton was provided a demand letter from the LumberKings baseball organization requesting the City pay certain expenses incurred by the LumberKings,” states a Thursday morning press release from the City Administrator’s Office. “The City declined to pay these expenses because it does not believe the City, as the owner of Riverview Stadium (NelsonCorp Stadium) is legally required by the lease agreement to reimburse those particular expenses.”
Also, there was no baseball this year. Tornow states that he received an email that said no talks on funding would resume until litigation is over or until Major League Baseball comes back with its decision.
“You can make an argument for the first, but the second one doesn’t hold water at all,” Tornow said. “It doesn’t matter what Major League Baseball will do. We’re going to have baseball, but we need the facility to be up to snuff.”
The city’s press release reads: “The City has advised legal counsel for the LumberKings that the City reserves the right to terminate the lease agreement if the LumberKings are not able to sign an agreement for the upcoming season with a Major League team.”
Tornow reaffirms, as the GM has done in the last 13 months since the MLB discussions began, that baseball will continue. What it will look like has yet to be determined by the board, but it’s looking like independent or college wood bat baseball at NelsonCorp Field.
Both those could have ties with the MLB as development leagues, but will not be an official affiliate.
“We will have baseball here,” Tornow said of the community-owned Clinton Baseball Club, Inc. that has been functioning for 84 years in Clinton. “We will have events here.
“Off the field, we will continue to provide the community with what we have done the last 84 years.”
The press release goes on to say the city is committed to keeping professional baseball in the community if at all possible, and if that happens no new lease would need to be negotiated.
That leaves not only the path of the ball club with big question marks, but also the future of city involvement. The litigation currently keeps city members from meeting or speaking on this particular issue — everything is handled by attorneys at this point.
Tornow, meanwhile, is looking at the work he has at the field. There’s the $9,000 for the flood damage. There’s also some cosmetic work needed on the roof and in the pillars, some structural work to fix holes in the LumberLounge, and a number of other safety and performance-related fixes to help things run smoothly from here on out. That’s for baseball and for the community events.
“The council, I think, would be very short-sighted to say no to this when they know it’s a $6.5 million economic impact,” Tornow said. Tornow had economic estimates for the economic reach of the ball club done last year before COVID-19's impact hit. “For 13 months, we’ve known that Major League Baseball will cut us out. Now we’ve interjected the city attorney into this, and now the council can’t discuss this in an open forum. We’re at a standstill.”
