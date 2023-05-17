CLINTON — The Iowa Economic Development Authority has awarded the City of Clinton a $100,000 Community Catalyst and Building Remediation Emergency Grant for the Old Bethel building project at 303 S. Third St.
The property was previously owned by Bethel AME Church. It was the first African American church and was organized in Clinton in 1865 and erected in 1868. City officials said the property has fallen into disrepair over the years, with the roof and exterior currently being in poor condition.
The property owner, Great Revivalist Real Estate Holdings, will save the structure, complete needed repairs and preserve the history of the site, city officials said in a press release issued Wednesday.
The project is a partnership of the City of Clinton, the Downtown Clinton Alliance and the Great Revivalist Brewery.
