CLINTON — The steeple and bell from New Hope Lutheran Church has been a fixture at North Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue North for more than a decade, but city officials are looking for a new home for the culturally and historically significant relics.
The church at 401 N. Fourth Street in Clinton was originally the Danish Lutheran church, historian Gary Herrity wrote in a 2009 Clinton Herald article.
The Danes came to Clinton and settled in the center of town near Elm Street. They had Big Dane Hall on Fourth Avenue North behind Hans Knabe’s Store, and The Little Dane Hall one block south.
Many Danes who came to town were master craftsmen skilled in woodworking, said Herrity. They were employed at various furniture, sash and cabinetry businesses.
Danish Pastor Frederick Grundtvig arrived in Clinton in 1883, Herrity wrote. In 1873, Clinton’s Danes in the North Fourth Street neighborhood were led by Rev. Hatlestaed. The church was called St. Johannes at the time.
In the 1950s, the Danes renamed the church in English, but they called it St. Stephen’s because the name St. John’s was already in use, Herrity said.
Years later, the congregation named the church New Hope Lutheran.
On Jan. 10, 2009, a fire destroyed New Hope. About 30 firefighters responded to the 9 a.m. blaze, but the church was beyond saving, the Clinton Herald reported.
In November 2009, the congregation, which met at First Presbyterian Church following the fire, proposed donating part of its property to the city to be used as green space.
Clinton Trees Forever obtained grants to cover the cost of landscaping the 40-by-90-foot parcel of land. The park opened in August 2010.
Ten years later, the agreement with Clinton Trees Forever has expired, Clinton City Councilman Gregg Obren said Wednesday. He’s not sure what the city plans for the lot, but said City Administrator Matt Brook asked the city’s Monument Committee to find a new location for the steeple.
“It is a piece of cultural and architectural history of Clinton as a whole, but also what was St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church before it was New Hope Lutheran Church, Obren said.
A member of the Monument Committee and the Historic Preservation Commission, Obren is one of many Clinton residents interested in making sure the steeple and bell find a new home that will keep them safe and accessible to the public.
The steeple is about 30 feet tall, including the cross that’s on top, said Obren. It’s about 9 feet square at the base and surrounds a bell that’s about 4 feet tall. The inscription is dated 1884.
The Monument Committee and Historical Preservation Commission have been researching locations and considering reasons to locate the steeple and bell in different spaces, said Obren. They’ve looked at about 20 different locations, public and private.
The groups sought legal advice and were told that the artifacts could be placed on city property if they are considered for cultural and architectural rather than religious reasons, Obren said.
They’re considering the north side of Hawthorne Park or at Eagle Point Park near the linden trees.
The Monument Committee has contacted local Lutheran churches to see if they’d like to display the items. They made a presentation to the Parks and Rec advisory board and to the Historic Preservation Commission.
“We’re kind of looking at what the best opportunity might be,” said Obren.
The cost of relocating the items will be significant, Obren said. “It’s going to take a crane and lowboy and a five-ton truck. It’s not something the public works crew can do with their equipment.”
The park benches by the steeple and the 14 evergreen trees that line the pocket park could also be moved, Obren said.
“My grandma and grandpa were married in that church and my mother was baptized there,” said Monument Committee member Bob Betsinger. He’d like to see a church take the steeple and bell.
“It belongs with a church. If we put it on city property, someone’s going to challenge it.”
The Committee will probably make its final decision about the move this month, Obren said. “We’re trying to do our homework and make sure we cover all the bases.”
Obren and Councilman Ron Mussmann, another member of the Monument Committee, visited and evaluated all the locations that were suggested. “I feel real comfortable that we’ve covered all our bases,” said Obren.
