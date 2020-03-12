CLINTON — The Clinton Convention & Visitors Bureau is looking for artwork. Artwork done fast.
As a host town for the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa in July, Clinton needs a logo for its role on the 2020 bicycle tour, and the CVB is asking artists to submit their designs.
“It has to be really quick,” said CVB Executive Director Mary Seely on Thursday. “Unfortunately, that’s how RAGBRAI rolls.”
Designs must be submitted by March 30. “We will make a decision the first of April,” Seely said.
“Our theme is ‘Rolling to the River,” said Seely. The city’s RAGBRAI logo must include the river, the lighthouse, a bicycle or bicycle wheel, the showboat, a musical note and the words 2020 and Clinton, Iowa.
Anyone may submit a design, even if the artist has no ties to Clinton, Seely said. The contest has no age limit either.
Designs may be dropped off at CVB, 721 S. Second St., or emailed to Seely at mseely@clintonia.com.
“We would prefer a pdf file,” Seely said, but the committee will work with whatever they receive. Anyone who is not computer savvy may drop off physical designs, Seely said.
“The submissions will be judged by our RAGBRAI advisory board.”
The winning design will become the property of CVB, and the owner will no longer have rights to it, Seely said. The logo may only be used with permission of CVB.
“[These are] some of the things RAGBRAI requires of us,” Seely said.
Clinton officials learned in January that the city would be the end stop for RAGBRAI 2020. The tour will wind through north-central Iowa from July 19 to 25. Riders will begin in Le Mars and make overnight stops in Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa and Maquoketa before dipping their tires in the Mississippi in Clinton on July 25.
As the end site for the ride, Clinton has duties that towns along the way don’t have. People will come to Clinton the weekend before RAGBRAI and leave their vehicles in town, said Seely in January.
Last year, Keokuk parked more than 1,200 vehicles, including a handful of semitrailers, school buses and charter buses, Seeley said.
Clinton will also host the ending ceremony. “That’s a large ordeal to say thank you,” said Seely. “We represent the entire week. We have to make sure our end is memorable.”
RAGBRAI facilitators and the Des Moines Register will be in Clinton for closing ceremonies, said Seely.
