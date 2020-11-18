CLINTON — Clinton City Hall and Building and Neighborhood Services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, in observance of Thanksgiving. All phone calls will be returned Monday, Nov. 30, when normal office hours will resume.
The Ericksen Community Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26. The activity area and gyms at the Ericksen Community Center and all programming will remain closed until further notice in accordance with Gov. Kim Reynold’s Nov. 16 proclamation. The Fitness Area and Administrative Office will remain open, with the exception of Thursday, Nov. 26.
The MTA Administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27. There will be no bus service on Thursday, Nov. 26. All bus routes and paratransit services will be operational on Friday, Nov. 27.
The Clinton Police Department lobby will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27.
Garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day starting with Thursday’s collection. Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, Nov. 27, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 28.
