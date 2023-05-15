CLINTON — The City of Clinton has been awarded a funding commitment from the Iowa DOT RISE Fund for the Lincolnway Industrial Rail and Air Park, through the RISE Local Development program, to assist in constructing approximately 4,650 feet of 36th Avenue South.
This project is necessary to provide improved access to the Lincolnway Industrial Rail and Air Park, an Iowa Economic Development Authority certified site of more than 375 acres, city officials said in a press release when announcing the award Monday.
The estimated total RISE-eligible project cost is $4,866,250 and the estimated RISE grant is $2,919,750. The remaining project cost of $1,946,500 will be covered by Atlas Roofing Corporation.
This grant will allow the City of Clinton to complete 36th Avenue South between South 54th Street and 380th Avenue.
