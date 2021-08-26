August 16
L & W Enterprises, LLC., 2750 S. 27th St., commercial chainlink fence around playground.
Irene O. Neilsen, 3036 Tower Rd., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Calvary Baptist Church, 1619 Second Ave. S., commercial electric.
Rene Sunpuist, 344 29th Ave. N., residential electrical.
Alexander P. and Dominique M. Kaufman, 343 22nd Pl., residential vinyl siding.
Seeventures, LLC, 1110 Galbraith Dr., residential water heater.
Eugene Determan, 412 N. Fourth St., residential fence.
Jeffrey J. and Jean M. Medinger, 2911 N. Fourth St., residential water heater.
Jack Bear Properties, 2507 Garfield St., residential outside service upgrade.
Connie Cauthorn, Joni Lambert and Karen Cauthorn, 117 N. Sixth St. residential vinyl siding.
August 17
Danny D. Lindquist, 2309 Garfield St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Sean Lawrence, 3548 Tower Ct., new residential dwelling.
Daniel and Stella Holmes, 2708 N. 11th St., residential exterior remodel, replace windows.
PEter A. and Nicole E. Till, 3013 Roosevelt St., residential pool.
Clarence E. and Nancy J. Taliaferro, 1705 Circle Dr. E., residential water heater.
Walter J. and Christina L. Hicks, 1641 Fairway Dr., certificate of occupancy, home-based business.
Clarence Melvin and Catherine Mae Weese, 521 Ave. S., residential electric.
Keith R. Higgins, 3411 34th Ave. N. Ct., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Derek E. Gabel and Jenna L. Ewend, 1022 Bluff Heights Rd., residential water heater.
Lola Properties, LLC, 703 Fourth Ave. S., residential water heater.
Jetco Properties, Inc., 1301 N. Second St., commercial roof tear-off.
Rachel Falls, 726 N. 12th St., residential basement water proofing.
Clinton Plaza, LLC, 1814 Lincoln Way, commercial sign.
August 18
Kay F. Gehl and Lyle J. Bender, 2124 McKinley St., residential roof.
Rebecca A. Boysen, 724 Highview Dr., residential siding and install insulation.
Zachary N. Heister, 1120 Briarcliff Ln., residential siding.
Billy J. and Sharon K. Nylin, 518 Argyle Ct., residential siding.
David M. and Kristina M. Howard, 2715 Roosevelt St., residential roof.
Joshua Adam Petersen, 902 14th Ave. NW, residential roof.
Thomas E. Schwarz, 727 14th Ave. NW, residential siding.
David C. and Michele Spooner, 2818 Garfield St., residential roof.
Angelo Thomasello, 750 11th Ave. S., residential siding.
Edward C. and Stella M. Horst, 3030 Roosevelt St., residential roof.
Eric M. Kershner, 1927 N. Third St., residential roof.
James T. Pitts and Lily Bernice Revocable Trust, 439 Eighth Ave. S., residential roof tear-off.
DK RE Management, LLC, 113 Main Ave., commercial furnace and air conditioning.
Eagle Point Realty, LLC, 1003 N. Fourth St., residential boiler replacement.
Perino Investments, LLC, 3606 N. Third St., residential electric upgrade.
David A. Olsen, 312 N. 11th St., residential air conditioning.
Keystone Inc., 811 Seventh Ave. S., residential flat work.
Willie J. and Julia R. Hughes, 725 Albany Ct., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Thomas D. and Kristi D. Orte, 715 Schick Rd., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Raymond Lee and Kelly R. Bork, 723 Schick Rd., residential pool.
Jason Marcus Construction, 512 Eighth Ave. S., residential ramp in front of building.
August 19
James C. and Carol M. Hass, 209 Third Ave. S., residential electric water heater.
City of Clinton, 221 Second Ave. S., residential renovation, gut rehab.
RTR Investiments, LLC., 2700 N. Second St., residential gas water heater.
Wendy S. Weig, 338 Sixth Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Tammy L. Rick, 326 Sixth Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Marcia Wilkins, 512 Breezy Point Dr., commercial roof, units 1-4, 9-13, 14-18, 19-23.
Marcia Wilkins, 524 Breezy Point Dr., commercial roof.
Charles E. .and Virginia L. Burg, 614 Seventh Ave. S., residential wood privacy fence.
Sycamore Grove Investments, Inc., 1502 13th Ave. S., residential electric.
August 20
Danmy D. Lindquist, 2309 Garfield St., residential siding, replacement windows.
Jacob T. Wright, 251 S. 14th St., residential electric.
Seeventures, LLC, 1110 Gailbraith Dr., residential electric.
Laura Schroeder, 81 18th Ave. N., residential privacy fence.
Connie Van Vuren and Terry L. Hill, 1238 Second Ave. N. residential sidewalk.
L & W Enterprizes, LLC, 2750 S. 27th St., commercial plumbing.
Scott Porth, 2612 Roosevelt St., residential exterior remodel.
Todd and Penny Brown, 3215 Garfield St., residential roof tear-off, shingle.
Todd and Penny Brown, 3215 Garfield St., residential siding, garage.
