Jan. 25
Kara Ann Kennedy, 3613 Valley Lane, residential HVAC, wood pellet fireplace/wood burner.
Michael L. Carey, 243 Sixth Ave. N., residential water heater.
American Water Company Iowa, 3318 Lincoln Way, commercial electrical.
American Water Company Iowa, 3318 Lincoln Way, new industrial building, booster pump station.
Jan. 26
Rodney H. and Lynn D. Sieck, 591 Breezy Point Dr., residential water heater.
Windmill Hill LC, 1663 Lincoln Way, commercial water heater.
Eugene G. Othon and Krista L. Kentz Othon, 114 32 Ave. N., residential water heater.
Weston C. and Michelle M. Hintz, 838 12th Ave. S., residential HVAC, furnace only.
Interstate Power and Light Company, 2401 S. 30th St., commercial electrical, upgrading electric substation.
Douglas and Pamela Banks, 2625 Lincoln Way, commercial sign, replacing reader board with electronic message center.
Andrew White, 3102 Roosevelt St., residential water heater.
Valley Bluff Townhomes, 2675 Patriot Lane, new residential apartment building.
Jan. 27
No name (deed held by 1st Gateway Credit Union), 503 Fourth Ave. N., residential electric, fix splices, rewire as needed.
Shirley Holm, 413 Second Ave. S., residential furnace.
Clinton Engineering Co., 2101 Lincoln Way, commercial HVAC, hanging heater.
Larry M. and Rosemary Edmunds, 701 Seventh Ave. N. Ct., residential HVAC, furnace only.
No name (deed held by Richard Hull and Wendy L. Witt), 412 Fourth Ave. N., vacant/abandoned/dangerous, registration.
Mulgrew Oil Co. 10314 Silverwood Dr., 130 Second Ave. S., commercial electrical, move service.
Linda Waddell, 4000 Stockwell Lane W., residential electric, service and wiring to new accessory building.
Ethan Davis, 1314 Caroline Ave., residential water heater.
Rose Investments LLC Series No. 1, 2712 S. 25 St., commercial construction, add partition wall and bathroom.
Jeremy B. Ray, 729 S. Eighth St., residential electric, re-energize.
Windmill Hill LC, 1663 Lincoln Way, commercial interior remodel, add egress doorway, relocate plumbing and electric.
Jan. 28
Candice L. Spier, 820 S. 10th St., vacant/abandoned/dangerous, registration.
No name (deed held by Quicken Loans, Inc.), 830 Fourth Ave. S., vacant/abandoned/dangerous, registration.
Mary M. Sullivan, 2727 Pershing Blvd., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Melinda J. Schlesener, 826 N. Third St., residential vinyl siding.
James and Lorabelle Camp, 3123 McKinley St., residential HVAC, furnace only.
Sandra J. Malahy, 1106 N. 10th St., residential HVAC, furnace only.
Christopher Hansen, 648 First Ave., residential electric, HWSD and outlets in kitchen, gut rehab on kitchen.
Federal National Mortgage Association, 1306 Harrison Dr., vacant/abandoned/dangerous, registration.
Jan. 29
Lerup Assets LLC, 740 Fifth Ave. S., residential electric, new 200 amp service and smoke detectors.
No name (deed held by David John Ray), 2616 N. Third St., vacant/dangerous/abandoned, registration.
William Ebensberger II, 3523 N. Third St., residential shed, 10 x 16 (no permit needed).
Jose M. and Rebecca A Facio and Espinoza Lazaro Facio, 1824 14th Ave. S., residential gas furnace put in with no permit.
