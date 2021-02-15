Feb. 8
Silent E. Investments LLC, 78 31st Ave. N., residential water heater.
Silent E. Investments LLC, 447 First Ave., residential water heater.
Silent E. Investments LLC, 842 Sixth Ave. S., residential water heater.
Feb. 9
Raymond C III Krebs III, 1315 11th Ave. N., residential water heater.
Curtis R. Buis, 2710 Garfield St., residential furnace.
Feb. 10
Travor Huizenga, 637 Fourth Ave. S., residential electric.
Linda L. Casey, 1353 12th Ave. N., residential water heater.
Lavern W. Meyne, 606 S. 18th St., residential water heater.
Mav Investments LLC, 929 Fourth Ave. S., residential electric, reconnection.
Joey Alan and Jean Marie Buikema, 2701 Willadsen Dr., residential gas furnace.
Roger Cox, 1655 Rockwood Ct., residential boiler.
Maria Muhs, 3028 N. Second St., residential water heater.
Terry A. and Susan A. Eberle, 1020 Eighth Ave. N., residential gas water heater.
Feb. 11
Gregory M. and Christine J. Lackerman, 110 S. Second St., commercial demolition.
Betty J. Ketelsen, 126 Fayette St., residential water heater.
Joy and Lynn Payne, 725 Eighth Ave. S., residential house and garage demolition.
Patrick and Casey Brooks, 646 13th Ave. N., residential water heater.
First Central State Bank, 400 21st Pl., residential roof, tear off, shingle.
Skyline Center Service Enriched Housing I LLP, 800 28th Ave. N., residential gas water heater, unit 1C.
Armando Marcos and Marcos Maria Ofelia Pachuca Cuatlatl, 1227 Ninth Ave. S., CURP application, additional room, breezeway.
Charles C. and Shari K. Ruehling, 1614 Second Ave. S., CUPR on new residence.
Keystone Incorporated, 223 First Ave., residential water heater.
Cody L. and Brittany M. Stowers, 717 Eighth Ave. S., residential exterior remodel, replace door, two windows.
Feb. 12
Shon Brakey, 629 Seventh Ave. S., residential furnace.
Donald J. and Janell Sullivan, 223 18th Pl., residential furnace.
Scott R. Sheppard, 3016 Schick Ct., residential furnace.
Thomas J. Dodd, 734 14th Av. S., residential water heater.
Mav Investments LLC, 929 Fourth Ave. S., residential interior remodel.
Robert W. and Margaret F. Norman, 723 13th Ave. S., residential water heater.
Charles A. and Susan Witt, 1009 11th Ave. N., residential water heater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.