Aug. 9
Lilly Real estate Inc./KNE Real Estate, 2415 S. 14th St., residential hardwire smoke detectors.
Kinzley Rockette, 119 S. third St., residential, adding disconnect to service.
David J. Kessler, 3303 Pershing Blvd., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Brian K. and Michelle B. Sexton, 1611 N. Seventh St., residential 6-foot vinyl fence.
John Pink, 432 11th Ave. S., residential window replacements.
Kristine Jordan, 563 Second Ave. S., residential window replacements.
Patricia Sen, 1671 27th Ave. S., residential air conditioning.
Aug. 10
Nathan J. Reafsnider, 1601 S. 14th St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Adam R. Mangelsen, 238 22nd Pl., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Edwin W. and Joyce Luckritz, 703 Tower Rd., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Tyler J. and Holly K. Harrison, 722 N. 13th St., residential water heater.
Thomas A. and Janet R. Sager, 1059 Seventh Ave. S., residential exterior remodel.
No name (contract buyer is Criscynthia E. Drake), 300 13th Ave. N., residential tear-off/shingle.
David and Jill Kull, 2117 East Ct., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Cheryl Clark, 2723 Pershing Blvd., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Robert L. and Barbara L. Brondyke, 1124 Eighth Ave. N., residential water heater.
Aug. 11
Steven L. and Dana L. Sharer, 1118 Woodland Dr., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Katie E. Flood, 3106 Skyline Dr., residential fence.
Raymond and Marya Goynes, 1121 Eighth Ave. S., residential roof, detached garage.
Terry L. and Sheila R. Smith, 1036 Sweetbriar Ln., residential electric.
Jill E. Kuster, 436 Ninth Ave. S., residential water heater.
Erin Schwartz, 1350 23rd Ave. N., residential fence.
Aug. 12
No name (title held by Debbie L. Lowry and Joseph H. Lowry II), 2121 Pershing Blvd., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Steven G. and Sandra L. Silvertsen, 1510 11th St.. NW, residential deck.
Towne and Country Clinton, LLC., 1630 Garett Ave., new residential dwelling.
Patty Smith, 636 Fourth Ave. S., residential water heater.
Edwin T. and Anna M. Burmeister, 432 Second Ave. N., exterior renovation.
Lodge No. 363 Loyal Order of Moose Clinton, 1936 Lincoln Way, temporary outdoor seating area, fundraiser with Kiwanis Car Show.
City of Clinton, 2029 Grant St., 20th Ave. pump station, commercial, mini split for pump station.
James and Patricia Byrns, 3223 Harts Mill Rd., new residential dwelling, cabin.
Kevin and Cindy Sickler, 1641 Harrison Dr., interior remodel.
Clinton Community School District, 817 Eighth Ave. S., commercial electric.
Aug. 13
Jim Pestka, 252 Main Ave., temporary outdoor seating area.
James R. and Angela D. Bengtson, 3300 Tower Ct., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
John J. and Pierrette Wolfe, 416 Sixth Ave. S., residential water heater.
Melissa A. Savochka and Sarah M. Holt, 719 14th Ave. S., hardwire smoke detectors.
Damen R. and Rae A. Feddersen, 319 S. 16th St., residential pool.
Donica and Michael Vonderohe, 2732 N. 12th St., residential pool.
Donica and Michael Vonderohe, 2732 N. 12th St., residential 6-foot privacy fence.
Dennis Woods, 1501 25th Ave. S., residential deck.
Sharon Y. Skoglund, 207 N. Fourth St., residential roof.
Robert F. and Mary A. Stone, 3021 Roosevelt St., residential exterior remodel, replace windows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.