March 22
Cody L. and Brittany M. Stowers, 717 Eighth Ave. S., residential plumbing, relocate laundry hook-up and water meter
Jason B. and Kristine A. Whalen, 1218 13th Ave. N., residential roof, tear off/shingle
John B. Rausenberger Apartments LLC, 701 S. Bluff Blvd., residential roof, tear off, architectural
Roger W. and Shirley M. Holland, 3015 N. Third St., replacement of residential accessory building
John B. Rausenberger Apartments LLC, 431 Sixth Ave. S., residential roof, tear off, architectural
John B. Rausenberger Apartments LLC, 2100 Pershing Blvd., residential roof, tear off, architectural
Ron Cook, 1530 27th Ave. S., residential roof, tear off, architectural
Jenny Norem, 800 16th Ave. N., residential roof, replace rolled roof with membrane
Robert and Pamela Harrington, 1602 N. 10th St., new residential accessory building
City of Clinton Housing Authority, 1811-1871 27th Ave. S., interior renovation, repair after fire
Kurt and Carly Steiner, 3830 Brandy Ln., residential roof, tear off/shingle
Patricia A. Harding, 752 Second Ave. S., residential water heater
William and Sharon L. Buske, 1615 N. Sixth St., residential water heater
James Geronzin, 320 Second Ave. N., residential plumbing
March 23
David L. Martin, 1524 11th St. NW, residential water heater
Michael R. and Janice M. Filitti, 251 Woodlawn Ct., residential air conditioning
APMS LC Series 16, 819 10th Ave. S., residential electric, service upgrade
JSKK Investments LLC, 1005 Fifth Ave. S., residential water heater
Oakhurst Drive Cooperative, 508 Oakhurst Dr., residential water heater
Linda L. and Edward E. Shockey, 1426 27th Ave. S., residential water heater
March 24
Cody Seeley, 1605 Second Ave. S., residential interior renovation
Paul D. and Rachel N. Adams, 1512 10th St. NW, residential roof, metal over shingle
Roger and Lana Jacobsma, 83 Prairie View Ct., fence, shed, retaining wall
Clinton Properties LLC, 657 Eighth Ave. S., residential roof, shingle over
Melanie Bustillos, 112 18th Ave. N., residential roof, tear off/shingle
Lerup Assets LLC, 117 N. Third St., residential roof, metal over shingle
Melanie Bustillos, 112 18th Ave. N., residential roof, tear off/shingle
Joseph and Lisa Miller, 545 Fourth Ave. S., demolish garage
Debbie J. Ammeter, 800 Pershing Blvd., residential electric, bathroom wiring
Nicole Rixen, 1530 N. Third St., residential electric
Alpha Assets LLC, 444 Fifth Ave. S., commercial water heater
Steven D. and Kathleen M. Mangler, 1715 Circle Dr. E., residential air conditioning replacement
Matthew W. and Jody L. Brooke, 604 Breezy Point Dr., residential roof, metal over shingle
March 25
Maria Huhs, 3028 N. Second St., residential roof, tear off, architectural
Sam R. Ruthart, 560 Sixth Ave. S., residential shed
Sharon Flesch, 2000 Iowa Ave., residential water heater
323-329 10th Avenue North Cooperative, 323-329 10th Ave. N., residential electric, water heater, apartment 327
No name (title held by Breten A. Dolan), 557 Third Ave. S., vacant, dangerous, abandoned building registration
Mill Creek Apartments, Gregory Jasper, 409 21st Pl. Ct., residential electric water heater
Stanley W. Johannsen, 612 Meadowview Dr., residential water heater
Michael J. and Heidi S. Middendorp, 2025 Second Ave. S., residential roof, tear off/shingle.
Christopher D. Lackas and Irish Perol-Lackas, 610 N. Bluff Blvd., residential electric
Sherilynn D. Werner, 1132 10th Ave. N., residential water heater
Vance P. and Autumn Hinz, 810 Third Ave. S., residential electric
March 26
Robert A. Christiansen, 1328 Ninth St. NW, residential electric
Lucas Kokjohn and Maria K. Cheramy, 2216 Lafayette Tr., residential roof, metal over one layer
Michael Lane, 2220 Roosevelt St., residential urban chicken coop
Michael Griffin, 528 10th Ave. S., residential electric
Active Chiropractic PC, 1220 13th Ave. N., commercial electric, relocate sign and add shut-off
David Hehlke, 3624 N. Third St., new residential dwelling
Stephen J. and Cheryl L. Harrison, 746 Seventh Ave. S., residential water heater
Melissa A. Sovachka and Sarah M. Holt, 719 14th Ave. S., residential addition, replace and enclose porch
Steve Meeker, 916 Circle Dr. N., residential furnace
David Harrison and Kathy Windover, 322 23rd Pl., residential ramp along front deck and driveway
Michael and Debra Gardner, 245 20th Pl., residential air conditioning
Mill Creek Property Management LLC, 2013 Harrison Dr., residential water heater
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.