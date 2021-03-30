March 22

Cody L. and Brittany M. Stowers, 717 Eighth Ave. S., residential plumbing, relocate laundry hook-up and water meter

Jason B. and Kristine A. Whalen, 1218 13th Ave. N., residential roof, tear off/shingle

John B. Rausenberger Apartments LLC, 701 S. Bluff Blvd., residential roof, tear off, architectural

Roger W. and Shirley M. Holland, 3015 N. Third St., replacement of residential accessory building

John B. Rausenberger Apartments LLC, 431 Sixth Ave. S., residential roof, tear off, architectural

John B. Rausenberger Apartments LLC, 2100 Pershing Blvd., residential roof, tear off, architectural

Ron Cook, 1530 27th Ave. S., residential roof, tear off, architectural

Jenny Norem, 800 16th Ave. N., residential roof, replace rolled roof with membrane

Robert and Pamela Harrington, 1602 N. 10th St., new residential accessory building

City of Clinton Housing Authority, 1811-1871 27th Ave. S., interior renovation, repair after fire

Kurt and Carly Steiner, 3830 Brandy Ln., residential roof, tear off/shingle

Patricia A. Harding, 752 Second Ave. S., residential water heater

William and Sharon L. Buske, 1615 N. Sixth St., residential water heater

James Geronzin, 320 Second Ave. N., residential plumbing

March 23

David L. Martin, 1524 11th St. NW, residential water heater

Michael R. and Janice M. Filitti, 251 Woodlawn Ct., residential air conditioning

APMS LC Series 16, 819 10th Ave. S., residential electric, service upgrade

JSKK Investments LLC, 1005 Fifth Ave. S., residential water heater

Oakhurst Drive Cooperative, 508 Oakhurst Dr., residential water heater

Linda L. and Edward E. Shockey, 1426 27th Ave. S., residential water heater

March 24

Cody Seeley, 1605 Second Ave. S., residential interior renovation

Paul D. and Rachel N. Adams, 1512 10th St. NW, residential roof, metal over shingle

Roger and Lana Jacobsma, 83 Prairie View Ct., fence, shed, retaining wall

Clinton Properties LLC, 657 Eighth Ave. S., residential roof, shingle over

Melanie Bustillos, 112 18th Ave. N., residential roof, tear off/shingle

Lerup Assets LLC, 117 N. Third St., residential roof, metal over shingle

Melanie Bustillos, 112 18th Ave. N., residential roof, tear off/shingle

Joseph and Lisa Miller, 545 Fourth Ave. S., demolish garage

Debbie J. Ammeter, 800 Pershing Blvd., residential electric, bathroom wiring

Nicole Rixen, 1530 N. Third St., residential electric

Alpha Assets LLC, 444 Fifth Ave. S., commercial water heater

Steven D. and Kathleen M. Mangler, 1715 Circle Dr. E., residential air conditioning replacement

Matthew W. and Jody L. Brooke, 604 Breezy Point Dr., residential roof, metal over shingle

March 25

Maria Huhs, 3028 N. Second St., residential roof, tear off, architectural

Sam R. Ruthart, 560 Sixth Ave. S., residential shed

Sharon Flesch, 2000 Iowa Ave., residential water heater

323-329 10th Avenue North Cooperative, 323-329 10th Ave. N., residential electric, water heater, apartment 327

No name (title held by Breten A. Dolan), 557 Third Ave. S., vacant, dangerous, abandoned building registration

Mill Creek Apartments, Gregory Jasper, 409 21st Pl. Ct., residential electric water heater

Stanley W. Johannsen, 612 Meadowview Dr., residential water heater

Michael J. and Heidi S. Middendorp, 2025 Second Ave. S., residential roof, tear off/shingle.

Christopher D. Lackas and Irish Perol-Lackas, 610 N. Bluff Blvd., residential electric

Sherilynn D. Werner, 1132 10th Ave. N., residential water heater

Vance P. and Autumn Hinz, 810 Third Ave. S., residential electric

March 26

Robert A. Christiansen, 1328 Ninth St. NW, residential electric

Lucas Kokjohn and Maria K. Cheramy, 2216 Lafayette Tr., residential roof, metal over one layer

Michael Lane, 2220 Roosevelt St., residential urban chicken coop

Michael Griffin, 528 10th Ave. S., residential electric

Active Chiropractic PC, 1220 13th Ave. N., commercial electric, relocate sign and add shut-off

David Hehlke, 3624 N. Third St., new residential dwelling

Stephen J. and Cheryl L. Harrison, 746 Seventh Ave. S., residential water heater

Melissa A. Sovachka and Sarah M. Holt, 719 14th Ave. S., residential addition, replace and enclose porch

Steve Meeker, 916 Circle Dr. N., residential furnace

David Harrison and Kathy Windover, 322 23rd Pl., residential ramp along front deck and driveway

Michael and Debra Gardner, 245 20th Pl., residential air conditioning

Mill Creek Property Management LLC, 2013 Harrison Dr., residential water heater

