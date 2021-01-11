Jan. 4
Martin D. and Kim M. Clark, 2385 Chancy St., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC
Mark R. Petersen, 207 S. Fourth St., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC
Michael and Belinda Taylor, 1129 Willany Dr., water heater
Steven C. and Sonya C. Lewis, 1329 23rd Ave. N., demolition
Stephen M., Linda M. and Michael A. Coppess, 2101 Eighth St. NW, new accessory building
Brittani Schroeder, 555 Ninth Ave. S., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC
Jan. 5
Archie Yaddof Revocable Trust, 566 30 Ave. N., electrical
Jason E. Wilson, 805N. Fourth St., electrical
Partnership Pentagon, 80 14th Ave. N., electrical
James Gardner, 822 15th Ave. S., interior remodel
Nicole Rixen, 1530 N. Third St., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC
Jan. 6
Clinton Properties LLC, 1029 S. Sixth St., electrical
Timothy L. and Lupe Thomas, 961 S. 18th St., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC
Cody Seeley, 208 S. 16th St., electrical
HD Development of Maryland, Inc., 1850 Lincoln Way, furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC
Sharon L. Gabel life estate, David A and Mickey E. RRMM Gabel, 2018 Roosevelt St., siding
Valley Bluff, 2585 Bristol Dr., new building
Chad A. Coleman, 2210 N. Seventh St., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC
Jan. 7
Brian J. and Emily S. Strunk, 1725 N. Eighth St., electrical
David J. and Katie A. Kaup, 806 15th Ave. S., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC
David B. and Tracy L. Reynolds, 2705 N. 13th St., roof
Larry D. and Elizabeth Howe, 1408 12th Ave. N., water heater
Robert M. and Rodgers Valarie A. Alt, 2318 N. Second St., water heater
Jan. 8
Karen J. Wilson Trustee, 1312 Pershing Blvd, water heater
