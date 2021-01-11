blue logo

Jan. 4

Martin D. and Kim M. Clark, 2385 Chancy St., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC

Mark R. Petersen, 207 S. Fourth St., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC

Michael and Belinda Taylor, 1129 Willany Dr., water heater

Steven C. and Sonya C. Lewis, 1329 23rd Ave. N., demolition

Stephen M., Linda M. and Michael A. Coppess, 2101 Eighth St. NW, new accessory building

Brittani Schroeder, 555 Ninth Ave. S., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC

Jan. 5

Archie Yaddof Revocable Trust, 566 30 Ave. N., electrical

Jason E. Wilson, 805N. Fourth St., electrical

Partnership Pentagon, 80 14th Ave. N., electrical

James Gardner, 822 15th Ave. S., interior remodel

Nicole Rixen, 1530 N. Third St., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC

Jan. 6

Clinton Properties LLC, 1029 S. Sixth St., electrical

Timothy L. and Lupe Thomas, 961 S. 18th St., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC

Cody Seeley, 208 S. 16th St., electrical

HD Development of Maryland, Inc., 1850 Lincoln Way, furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC

Sharon L. Gabel life estate, David A and Mickey E. RRMM Gabel, 2018 Roosevelt St., siding

Valley Bluff, 2585 Bristol Dr., new building

Chad A. Coleman, 2210 N. Seventh St., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC

Jan. 7

Brian J. and Emily S. Strunk, 1725 N. Eighth St., electrical

David J. and Katie A. Kaup, 806 15th Ave. S., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC

David B. and Tracy L. Reynolds, 2705 N. 13th St., roof

Larry D. and Elizabeth Howe, 1408 12th Ave. N., water heater

Robert M. and Rodgers Valarie A. Alt, 2318 N. Second St., water heater

Jan. 8

Karen J. Wilson Trustee, 1312 Pershing Blvd, water heater

Tags

Trending Video