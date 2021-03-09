March 1 

Keystone Inc., 829 10th Ave. S., residential roof

Nicholas J. and Rachael L. Ball, 2217 Lafayette Terrace, residential roof

Arthur J. Johnson, family limited partnership, 401 Second Ave. S., commercial

Jerry W. Batts, 722 Ninth Ave. S., residential furnace

Michelle N. and Patricia A. Pearson, 101 Whispering Pines, residential electric, generator

Dennis Murphy, 2200 N. Eighth St., residential exterior remodel, modify roof line from twin peaks to single

Michaell Griffin, 528 10th Ave. S., residential roof, tear off, replace damaged sheeting, shingle

Steven Karl and Kerry Anne Notz, 2829 N. Second St., residential exterior remodel, replace entry door

David A. and Bonnie Hansen, 822 Millcrest Ct., residential water heater

Shane Evan Nixon, 1142 Jefferies Dr., residential water heater

March 2

Regency Retirement Residence of Clinton 839 13th Ave. N., commercial roof

Marty A. and Debra S. Miller, 210 33rd Ave. N., residential

March 3

Charles B. and Sharon E. Soenksen, 2801 N. 11th St., residential roof

536 10th Avenue S Cooperative, 536 10th Ave. S., residential water heater

James R. and Sally Trimble, 632 Fifth Ave. S., residential water heater

Todd A. Striley, 1203 13th Ave. S., residential furnace, air conditioning and ductwork

Wendy A. Mathiesen, 3019 Schick Ct., residential interior remodel, bath gut-rehab

James E. Young, 1630 Camanche Ave., commercial certificate of occupancy

215 S. 2nd Land Trust, 215 S. Second St., commercial gas furnace and air conditioning

Timothy D. Foley, 520 Woodland Dr., residential electric

Thomas A. and Juanita A. Dithmart, 2508 N. Third St., residential electric

Kristine Jordan, 563 Second Ave. S., residential roof, tear off, shingle

Walmart Store #01-288 Property Tax Dept., 2715 S. 25th St., commercial remodel, heating, ventilation, air conditioning units

James Geronzin 320 Second Ave. N., residential interior remodel

Bruce Baker, 814 14th Ave. S., residential basement waterproofing

March 4 

Schissel LLC, 1141 13th Ave. N., residential water heater

Lloyd A. and Sarah J. Kimmer, 3508 N. Fourth St., residential addition, attached garage

Patrick T. and Julie M. Lonergan, 1718 N. 10th St., residential interior remodel, kitchen and master bath gut and remodel

March  5 

Matthew L. Brinkman, 2327 N. 10th St., residential water heater

Cody Seeley, 1120 Sixth Ave. N., residential remodel

Jamie M. Ries and Gary A. Watts, 1721 Crestline Dr., residential vinyl siding

Jason W. Mulholland, 1934 N. Fifth St., residential roof, tear off, shingle

Clinton Bluff road LLC, 240 N. Bluff Blvd., commercial interior remodel

Taihlor M. Wagner, 1620 Crestline Dr., residential fence

Trevor L. Rick, 319 16th Ave. N., residential water heater

