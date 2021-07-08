June 28
Micki C. Chambers, 1518 Pershing Blvd., residential roof.
Allen J. Younts, 215 Myra Pl., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Ronald G. and Diane M. Holmes, 312 36th Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, shingle.
Gregory M. and Sandee A. Petry, 505 Third Ave. N., residential roof
No name (title held by Lerup Assets, LLC., 730 N. 11th St., residential roof.
City of Clinton, 301 S. Fourth St., new commercial building, park restroom.
Bruce M. and Diane L. Radke, 1524 Sixth Ave. S., residential exterior renovation.
Bruce M. and Diane L. Radke, 1524 Sixth Ave. S., residential deck.
Don R. and Lanie L. Raasch, 3740 Cragmor Dr., residential gas pool heater.
Ryan E. and Kimberly J. Weaver, 3421 N. Second St., residential deck around pool.
Linda Waddell, 2214 Roosevelt St., new residential accessory building, four-stall garage.
June 29
No name, no address, residential air conditioning replacement.
Ann G. Bell, 805 S. 15th St., residential water heater.
Lanny K. and Barbara J. Reed, 120 N. 18th St., residential water heater.
Timothy and Kathryn McDermott, 323 Sixth Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, shingle.
James F. and Jo Ann Andresen, 259 Ruth Pl., residential air conditioning.
August L. Burmeister, 1015 14th Ave. S., residential air conditioning.
TLC Properties, Inc., no address, commercial electric.
TLC Properties, Inc., 517 N. Second Street (billboard), commercial electric.
TLC Properties, Inc., Camanche Avenue, commercial electric.
James and Amy Hook, 319 N. Fourth St., commercial fence.
Keystone Incorporated, 410 Third Ave. S., residential air conditioning.
Charles E. and Brenda Thornton, 241 Main Ave., commercial roof.
June 30
Kurt D. and Kathryn L. Haines, 1102 Jefferies Dr., residential air conditioning.
Stanley Moore, 1136 Briarcliff Ln., residential roof.
Bradley S. Spittler, 1613 S. 14th St., residential air conditioning.
Rebecca and Sullivan Michael McCutcheon, 1953 Glendale Rd., residential vinyl siding.
David L. and Vicki J. Neeley, 549 33rd Ave. N., residential water heater.
Graincom III, LLC, cell tower, 3981 N. Third St., commercial cell tower modification.
Valley Bluff, 2575 Gates Dr., commercial apartment building, 11 units.
Thomas C. Paul, 845 15th Ave. S., interior renovation.
Casey C. and Emily L. Turner, 519 Kenilworth Ct., residential water heater.
Kathy Tompkins, 1617 N. 10th St., residential water heater.
Douglas Walwer, 2102 Garfield St., residential electric.
Jacob and Brandy Chisholm, 823 Dana Ct., Clinton Urban Revitalization Program application.
July 1
Lemke Funeral Homes, LLC, 2304 N. Second St., commercial air conditioning.
323-329 10th Avenue North Cooperative, 323-329 10th Ave. N., residential air conditioning.
Ryan Palmer and Jackie Partin, 557 Worth Ct., residential air conditioning.
Calvary Baptist Church, 1619 Second Ave. S., commercial roof.
Dalin and Mackenzie Briggs, 2011 N. Sixth St. residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Barbara E. and Kevin L. McBride, 1309 N. Fourth St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Ronald L. and Susanna M. Mussmann, 1402 Pershing Blvd., residential roof.
No name (title held by Nicholas E. Wright), 819 Park Pl., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
No name (title held by Nicholas E. Wright), 819 Park Pl., residential siding.
James D. Billings, 237 Fourth Ave. N., residential electric.
Justin and Lindsay Morhardt, 1300 23rd Ave. N., residential pool.
Lisa A. Clark, 910 S. Sixth St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Cynthia E. Gray, 236 Ruth Pl., residential plumbing.
William J. and Betty Collins, 843 11th Ae. S., residential water heater.
July 2
Shawn V. Mahoney, 2358 N. Eighth St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Douglas D. and Terry A. Stouffer, 609 Breezy Point Dr., residential deck.
Mark and Amy Cramer, 1725 Pershing Blvd., residential roof tear-off, shingle.
Mark and Amy Cramer, 1725 Pershing Blvd., residential siding.
Mark and Amy Cramer, 1725 Pershing Blvd, residential exterior renovation.
Luann Cady, 2336 Prospect Ave., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
