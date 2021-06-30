June 14
– Douglas S. and Molly Dunham, 2229 N. Second St., residential flatwork, tear out and pour driveway.
– Joseph Moss, 1500 Ninth St. NW, residential roof.
– Lilly Real Estate Inc./KNE Real Estate, 2415 S. 14th St., residential roof.
– Terrell A. Jacobs, 610 18th Ave. N., residential roof.
– Peter Herch, 829 N. Third St., residential roof.
– Royal Pines MHP, LLC, 5000 Lincoln Way, reenergizing lots 102, 103, 104, 105, 06.
– Donald G. McDermott, 234 17th Pl., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– David J. and Jessica Wilson, 524 11th Ave. S., residential water heater.
– Peter Herch, 829 N. Third St., residential siding.
– Marilynn A. Snook, 916 11th Ave. S., residential air conditioning.
– Van Allen L.P., 200 Fifth Ave. S., commercial renovation, replace awning on Second Street entrance.
– Eagle Point Realty, LLC, 718 Ninth Ave. S., residential step replacement.
– Mark J. and Shannon R. Leding, 1305 N. Fourth St., residential air conditioning.
– Saleana Raab, 2629 Roosevelt St., patching a hole from storm damage.
– Walter Peahl, 2628 Roosevelt St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Walter Peahl, 2628 Roosevelt St., residential vinyl siding.
– Christopher J. and Shauna M. Thomson, 95 28th Ave. N., residential air conditioning.
– John M. and Tawney M. O’Shea, 409 S. 16th St., residential air conditioning.
– Todd J. Hughes, 1006 Bluff Heights Rd., residential air conditioning.
– Keith F. and Carla S. Grotelueschen, 1604 Crestline Dr., residential furnace and air conditioning.
– Pearl Perryman, Gloria Albright, 1437 25th Ave. S., residential roof.
– Pearl Perryman, Gloria Albright, 1437 25th Ave. S., residential siding.
– Kellen Schneeberger and Emmalynn E. Omaits, 1142 10th Ave. N., deck or porch.
– Michael Chrisman, 2239 13th Ave. S., residential electric.
– Lilly Real Estate Inc./KNE Real Estate, 238 16th Pl., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
June 15
– Arnold M. and Mary Krogmann, 1534 10th St. NW, residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Terry L. and Sherry K. Fife, 401 River King Rd., residential renovation, replacement windows.
– Lisa M. Eads, 222 N. 11th St., residential air conditioning.
– River Church Assembly of God, 2378 S. 14th St., commercial duct work.
– Alpha Assets, LLC, 444 Fifth Ave. S., residential hard-wired smoke detectors.
– Lynda Coons, 920 Lawndale Dr., residential renovation,replace double-hung windows.
– Curtis A. and Chelsea N. Caswell, 1120 26th Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Kyle R. Kuehl, 504 S. Seventh St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
– Matthew L. Soibel, 647 Sixth Ave. S., residential fence.
– Robert W. Betsinger II, 117 Fayette St., residential air conditioning.
– David J. and Kate E. Malli, 2012 N. Seventh St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
– Daniel E. and Catherine E. Montgomery, 1526 10th St. NW, residential furnace and air conditioning.
– Breezy Point Co-op, Breezy Point Apts., commercial roof tear-off, architectural.
– Kenneth and Carolyn Vest, 1708 Crestline Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– TMRRJR, LLC, 80 23rd Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– City of Clinton, Eagle Point Park, 4101 N. Third St., commercial electric.
June 16
– David E. and Melinda G. James, 707 Seventh Ave. S., residential deck or porch.
– Anthony J. and Katie K. Smith, 380 37th Ave. N. residential garage roof tear-off, architectural.
– Richard A. Shady, 1010 S. Fifth St., residential roof tear-off.
– David Ugarph, 946 S. 10th St., residential slab.
– Nathan R. Baker, 2302 Roosevelt St., residential addition to garage.
– B & E Machine Co., Inc, 1930 15th Ave. S., demo house.
– Larry and Marion Knox, 229 Myra Pl., residential air conditioning.
– Robert M. Alt, 711 Terrace Dr., residential electric.
– Barbara Vande Kamp, 707 Terrace Dr., residential electric.
– Nolan A. Kenney, 1035 14th Ave. S., residential fence.
– Crystle R. Liebhart, 2344 N. Fifth St., residential roof.
– Steve Riojas, 616 16th Ave. N., pool or hot tub.
– Cynthia E. Gray, 236 Ruth Pl., residential electric.
June 17
– Johnny Rex Jones, 806 N. Fourth St., residential exterior remodel.
– Lindsey Sullivan, 1256 Woodlawn Ave., residential air conditioning.
– Kelly J. Bates, 3408 Pershing Blvd., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Diamond Endeavors, LLC, 425 Fourth Ave. S., residential roof.
– Satinderjit (Vicky) Grewal, 1930 Roosevelt St., commercial exterior door.
– Steven J. and Joleen S. Napolitano, 507 N. Third St., residential roof tear-off.
– Steven J. and Joleen S. Napolitano, 507 N. Third St., residential vinyl siding.
June 18
– Vern and Barbara Ann Larson, 3007 Roosevelt St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Ramona E. Redman, 1030 14th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Michael P. and Rhonda E. Howard, 1711 Roosevelt St., residential roof.
– No name (title held by Georgia A. Kane), 200 33 Ave. N., residential water heater.
– Lilly Real Estate Inc./KNE Real Estate, 500 N. Fourth St., residential roof
– Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., commercial furnace, air conditioning, duct work.
– Shaun M. Vath and Samantha E. Fuller, 619 N. 11th St., residential air conditioning.
– Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., commercial plumbing.
– Edward J. and Jolene Burnett, 1813 N. Third St., residential supplemental unit.
– Paula J. Ladenhoff, 1000 Buell Ave., residential interior remodel.
– Home INvestors 23 LC, 502 16th Ave. N., residential roof repair.
– Rick W. and Carla M. Logan, 2515 S. 18th St., residential roof.
– No name (title held by John L. and Mary M. Parsons), 3815 Eagle Heights Dr., residential roof.
– Sheila L. Cartee Flood, 257 16th Pl., residential roof.
– Corina Shepard, 1228 Ninth Ave. S., residential roof.
– Sheila L. Cartee Flood, 257 16th Pl., residential vinyl siding.
– Patricia A. Gillock, 1304 Ninth Ave. S., deck in front yard.
– Daniel D. and Carol A. Mabee, 215 Thorwaldsen Pl., residential air conditioning.
– James J. and Joni M. Dolan, 1315 13th Ave. N., residential roof.
– Robert and Michelle Lewis, 315 Seventh Ave., N., residential air conditioning
– Michael Chrisman, 2239 13th Ave. S., residential air conditioning.
June 21
– Eugene and Donna M. Waldorf, 1015 16th Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Jeremy R. and Nichole J. Huizenga, 1033 N. 13th St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Joseph E. and Sarah L. Raaymakers, 1626 12th Ave. S., commercial roof tear-off, architectural.
– Delores L. Solberg, 228 Cragmore Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Linda L. Wynkoop-Portz and Michael J. Portz, 1641 Harrison Dr., residential electric.
– Jay Wainwright, 837 10th Ave. S., residential six-foot wood fence.
– Randy T. and Kim Brockman, 512 First Ave., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Bryan Spriet, 1300 15th Ave. S., residential fene.
– Daniel J. and Julie A. Sullivan, 1470 Main Ave., residential interior remodel.
– Kevin B. and Mark R. Enwright and Sheryl Enwright Villa, 726 S. 32nd St., residential siding.
– Community Fellowship and Ron Johnston, 1825 Iowa Ave., residential electrical.
– No name (title held by Rev Up, LLC doing business as Focus Communications/Lutheran Services in Iowa), 315 Fifth Ave. S., commercial exterior renovation.
June 22
– Joseph E. and Pamela D. Graboski, 326 S. 18th St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
– Gregory R. Hofsommer, 1228 Caroline Ave., residential furnace.
– Ruth A. Brown, 1241 15th Ave. S., residential air conditioning.
– Clinton National Bank, 235 Sixth Ave. S., commercial air conditioning.
– Rodger E. J. and Dolores D. Holm, 1302 N. Fourth St., residential air conditioning.
– Richard C. and Shirlee K. Spensley, 744 12th Ave. N., residential furnace.
– Kristy A. and Victory Chris Johnson, 644 Fourth Ave. S., residential exterior remodel.
– Rickie and Judy Kuehl, 1012 14th Ave. S., residential vinyl siding.
– John P. and Gloria Rowland, 1113 Willany Dr., residential furnace and air conditioning.
– Springvalley Lane Cooperative 1321, 1321 Spring Valley Ln., residential elect water heater.
June 23
– Joshua T. Mussmann, 1200 S. Seventh St., residential tear-off, architectural.
– Stacey J. and Denise D. Bussie, 1105 27th Ave. N., residential tear-off, architectural.
– Ricki L. and Lori Ann Gelhar, 3621 Valley Ln., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Patricia A. Gillock, 1304 Ninth Ave. S., residential deck.
– Towne and Country Clinton, LLC, 1125 11th Ave. N., residential and air conditioning.
– Breana M. Crigger, 3514 N. Third St., residential furnace and ductwork.
– Ralph D. Neiderhiser, 2217 N. Fifth St., residential furnace.
– John Benjamin and Theresa Clarke, 834 Fourth Ave. S., residential furnace and air conditioning.
– Kurt D. and Horn Kenna R. Steward, 843 14th Ave. S., residential air conditioning.
– Matthew and Kellie Seitz, 707 Highview Dr., residential basement waterproofing.
– Timothy J. and Kim R. Hess, 275 Cragmor Dr., residential deck.
– Thomas B. Jones and Mary Beth Anderson, 3 Curtis Circle, residential air conditioning.
June 24
– David E. and Melinda G. James, 707 Seventh Ave. S., residential furnace and air conditioning.
– Karen Mallinger and Steven Underwood, 711 Fifth Ave. S., residential air conditioning
– Robert E. and Pamela J. Harrington, 2319 Roosevelt St., commercial furnace and air conditioning.
– Michael A. and Diane K. Cassaday as co-trustees, 3110 Harts Mill Rd., residential air conditioning.
– DRD Holdings, LLC, 1815 Manufacturing Dr., commercial walk-in cooler.
– Julie Charlson, 419 17th Ave. N., residential air conditioning.
– Rose Investments LLC series No. 1, 2712 S. 25th St., commercial air conditioning.
– Dan L. Morgan, 1423 N. Third St., residential vinyl siding.
– GDN Properties LLC, 1631 Main Ave., commercial air conditionaing.
– Shannan Cozzolino, 3102 N. Third St., residential water heater.
– No name (title held by Thomas J. Dean Jr.), 1103 Pershing Blvd. residential roof.
– Ruth A. Brown, 1241 15th Ave. S., residential roof.
– Kevin L. and Karen Junker, 1308 11th Ave. N., residential roof.
– Diane Marie Russen, 1810 East Ln., residential roof.
– Angie Black and Dianna Shaw, 1022 14th Ave. S., residential roof.
– Connie L. Woodard, 307 23rd Pl., residential roof
– Carol Walwer, 719 S. Sixth St., residential water heater.
– No name (title held by TowerCo 2013 LLC, doing business as Tower Equipment, 1337 Roosevelt St., commercial cell tower modification.
– Vinson A. Nippers, 1542 27th Ave. S., residential smoke detector.
– Michael A. Hill, 706 S. Fourth St., commercial electric.
– Paul A. and Sharon K. Bower revocable trust, 912 Alanah Ln., residential water heater.
June 25
– Joseph and Sarah L. Raaymakers, 711 S. 17th St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Brian A. and Noreen B. Johnson, 1458 Main Ave., residential addition.
– Robert D. and Stacy Milroy, 523 Kenilworth Ct., residential interior remodel.
– 844 Fifth Avenue S. Cooperative, 844 Fifth Ave. S., residential tear-off.
– James Gardiner, 822 15th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– D. Wiese and Co. LLC, 236 Fifth Ave. S., commercial heating, air conditioning and ductwork.
– Douglas Walwer, 2102 Garfield St., electrical.
– Hometown Real Estate LLC, 722 S. Seventh St., residential fence.
– Christopher M. and Stephanie L. Melvin, 411 22 Pl., new residential dwelling.
