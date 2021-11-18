Nov. 8
Jerold S. and Dawn M. Ford, 860 S. Bluff Blvd., residential interior remodel, shower replacement.
Ted White, 2460 Barker St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Connie L. King and Marcella R. Sparlin, 1927 N. Fifth St., residential roof tear-off, archictectural.
Brent J. and Kelly L. Sterk, 1152 Bobetta Ct., residential roof tear-off, architetural.
Martin J. and Deborah L. Nitschke, 1147 N. 10th St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Amy J. Gregg, 2421 Cleveland St., residential siding.
Jason Craft, 3008 Roosevelt St., residential roof, shingle over one layer, garage.
Nov. 9
John Rausenberger, 601 Fifth Ave. S., residential electric.
Thomas A. Hodina, trustee, 230 N. Sixth St., residential electric.
Charles E. and Sharon R. Rath, 520 Oakhurst Dr., Unit 2, residential furnace.
Joseph and Ashley Murphy, 1037 Fifth Ave. N., residential fence.
Walmart Store #01-288 property tax dept., 2715 S. 25th St., commercial interior remodel, bathroom update.
Tamara Sue Olsen, 1115 Second Ave. S., residential fence.
Arnold L. and Lori A. Snyder, 3012 N. Second St., residential electrical.
No name (title held by Batis Midstates LLC), 1917 Lincoln Way, commercial sign.
Thomas L. and Molly S. Thiessen, 1729 13th Ave. S., residential siding.
Nov. 10
James E. Nippers Jr., 1642 18th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
No name (title held by Hometown Property Holdings A LLC), 749 Sixth Ave. S., residential electric.
Douglas M. Sorenson, 2613 Cleveland St., residential plumbing.
TL Flatten LLC, 727 12th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Christopher R. and Stacey L. Schroeder, 1541 10th St. NW, residential addition.
No name (title held by Batis Midstates LLC), 1917 Lincoln Way, commercial electric, demo and remodel existing space.
Richard S. and Laura A. Darling, 1004 Brookside Rd., residential exterior remodel, window replacement.
Grant H. D. and Janice D. Wilke, 1702 Circle Dr. E., residential exterior remodel, windows.
Nov. 11
Second Baptist Society, 2409 13th Ave. N., commercial roof.
Amanda Bowling, 1035 Eighth Ave. S., residential roof.
Kelly A. Carnes, 2356 Wallace St., residential roof.
Matthew A. Zmuda, 2304 N. Fifth St., residential roof.
Jason D. and Megan E. Comstock, 1101 S. 23rd St., residential roof.
Scott Craig Elliot Jr., 1449 25th Ave. S., residential roof.
Bradley S. Spittler, 1613 S. 14th St., residential roof.
Scott D. and Theresa J. Bickford, 1747 25th Ave. S., residential furnace and air conditioning.
John Olsen, 426 Sixth Ave. N., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Randall R and Hope P. Kimmer, 1629 Harrison Dr., residential water heater.
No name (title held by Deborah R. Stillings and Mindy Erin Madry), 1142 N. 10th St., residential water heater.
Robert A. and Karen L. Goebel, 405 21st Pl. Ct., residential water heater.
Schissel LLC, 1141 13th Ave. N. residential water heater.
Jason and Tara Julien, 630 Ninth Ave. S., water heater.
Patric and Shea McCallister, 718 S. 15th St., residential water heater.
Nov. 12
Lerup Assets LLC, 617 Argyle Ct., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Christopher D. and Karla K. Schumacher, 2128 Roosevelt St., residential furnace.
James Gardiner, 822 15th Ave. S., residential water heater.
Larry W. and Jill J. Salter, 1605 Ninth St. NW, residential water heater.
Victor Braun, 704 Ninth Ave. S., residential furnace.
Korrie Petersen, 1306 S. Ninth St., residential furnace.
Melissa Newsome, 560 Third Ave. N., residential furnace.
Lois E. Reafsnider, 825 N. Fourth St., residential ramp.
Robert and Deborah Clover, 916 15th Ave. S., residential furnace.
Darrell F. and Barbara Kunde, 1606 Pershing Blvd., residential water heater.
Marion Ray and Lillian Lorrain Rursch, trustees, 827 12th Ave. S., residential water heater.
Andrea L. Weller, 1424 Pershing Blvd., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Sean M. Connell, 2820 Pershing Blvd., residential vinyl siding.
James M. and Diana L. Mussmann, 1303 Pershing Blvd., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
David S. and Dea A. Mills, 511 Fifth Ave. S., residential electric, replace electrical in kitchen.
Gary J. Mull, 2408 Chancy St., residential fence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.