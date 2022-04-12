Building permits for April 5-8.
APRIL 4
Resh Propeties, 1302 Caroline Ave., residential electric.
Richard Tiesman, 114 S. 7th St., residential roof.
Eric and Shelby Goodhart, 1927 Circle Dr. N., residential roof.
Gary and Robin Strausser, 607 14th Ave. N., residential water heater.
Lilly Real Estate, 2214 McKinley St., residential roof.
Patrick and Shea McCallister, 718 S. 15th St., residential hot tub.
APRIL 5
Larry and Lori Kness, 2900 Pershing Blvd., residential roof.
Brent Horst, 562 3rd Ave. S., residential A/C.
Bill/Will Twyford, 515 S. 2nd St., commercial exterior stair repair.
Renee White, 1028 8th Ave. N., residential furnace and A/C.
Shirley and Paul Konetski, 2360 Dunham St., residential exterior remodel.
Dean Metz, 736 2nd Ave. S., residential solar.
APRIL 6
James Pillers, 1445 Fairway Dr., residential water heater.
Trinity E. Church, 1605 13th Ave. N., water heater.
Lu Properties, 306 S. 2nd St., commercial exterior renovation.
SJB Home Rentals, 350 19th Pl., residential water heater.
Carstensen Properties, 810 N. 2nd St., residential hard wire smokes.
David Namer, 416 4th Ave. N., residential fence.
Lu Properties, 306 S. 2nd St., commercial certificate of occupancy.
APRIL 7
Lance Ernst, 1624 9th St. NW, residential HVAC.
Lerup Assets, 909 6th Ave. S., residential roof.
Hometown Real Estate, 1018 Roosevelt St., residential water heater.
Brett Cram, 1412 Grandview Dr., residential furnace.
Clint Andresen, 2140 16th St. NW, residential water heater.
Keystone Inc., 811 7th Ave. S., residential plumbing.
Pamela and Otto Rehr, 1256 12th Ave. N., residential deck.
APRIL 8
Bruce Aude, 3843 Eagle Heights Drive, residential plumbing.
Justus and Melissa Immel, 1314 N. 3rd St., residential renewable energy.
SDS Investments, 910 5th Ave. S., residential roof.
Stacy Brown, 621 8th Ave. S., residential roof.
Lilly Real Estate, 442 5th Ave. N., residential water heater.
John and Cheryl Bryson, 726 7th Ave. S., residential exterior remodel.
Jacob and Amanda Carlson, 1106 Jefferies Dr., residential exterior renovation.
Jolene and Donald Peek, 2732 N. 3rd St., residential plumbing.
Michael and Rhonda Schult, 3800 Valley Oaks Dr., residential roof.
Greystone Rentals, 2506 S. 14th St., residential roof.
Elis Fazliu, 2342 Dunham St., residential interior remodel.
John and Ann Nichols, 93 Main Ave., commercial remodel.
Kyle Low, 1811 Pershing Blvd., residential stair replacement.
Keystone Inc., 811 7th Ave. S., residential electric.
Jon Kavanaugh, 505 7th Ave. S., residential fence.
Jon Kavanaugh, 706 S 5th St., residential fence.
David Martin, 1524 11th St. NW, residential exterior renovation.
Marlene and Rowan Greve, 2208 N. 2nd St., residential deck.
