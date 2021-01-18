Jan. 11
Derek R. Pillers, 1609 Ninth Sst. NW, furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC.
Sean Thomas McGlothlen, 444 Seventh Ave. S., roof.
Jan. 12
State Bank Gateway, 1427 N. Second St., interior remodel.
Robert M. and Victoria L. Swanson, 631 11th Ave. S., roof.
Paul R. and Lisa A. Hammond, 709 Schick Rd., roof.
James A. and Kimberly K. Anderson, 515 S. 19th St., water heater.
Clinton Properties LLC, 443 Eighth Ave. S., water heater.
Jan. 13
Frederick T. and Tomi E. Nielsen, 2232 Cameron Dr., plumbing.
Mill Creek Property Management LLC, 1220 Harrison Dr., plumbing.
Convenience Store Investments, a Wisconsin limited partnership, 2321 Lincoln Way, sign.
Convenience Store Investments, a Wisconsin limited partnership, 911 S. 14th St., sign.
Convenience Store Investments, 249 Main Ave., sign.
James C. and Virginia Heidt, 522 Meadowview Dr., water heater.
Jan. 14
Justin L. and Cheri L. Olmstead, 2727 Stockwell Ln. W., furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC.
137 Seventh Ave. South Land Trust, 137 Seventh Ave. S.,, furnace/boiler/geo-thermal/HVAC.
City of Clinton, 342 Third Ave. S., interior remodel.
David H. and Bonnie S. Barr, 757 Sixth Ave. S., electrical.
Angela K. Coleman, 723 Melrose Ct., water heater.
Zandra R. Hayes, 1022 Galbraith Dr., electrical.
Mohammad H. Asaadi, 123 Lawrence St., roof.
Derek R. and Chelsea E. Halcomb, 1016 14th Ave. S., siding.
Mary A. McClenning, 318 27th Ave. N., roof.
David A. and Elizabeth A. Frett, 242 29th Ave. N., siding.
Jan. 15
RTR Ivestments LLC, 616 First Ave., water heater.
Jacob R. Hess, 911 12th Ave. S., water heater.
City of Clinton, new building (commercial pump station, remove two existing pumps and construct new pump, structure and system).
