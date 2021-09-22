Sept. 13
John Robert Spalding, 1934 N. Sixth St., residential flat work.
Robert E. and R. L. Schneider, 811 14th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Raymond J. and Lori K. Klooster, 2700 Stockwell Ln. W., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Kevin Lee and Kristen Marie Cowger, 817 15th Ave. S., ECIA lead grant.
Brian J. MacLennan, 614 11th Ave. S., residential roof.
Lauren M. Nielsen and Cassey J. Coutu, 2725 N. Second St., residential tear-off, vinyl.
Zachery and Jessica Stoddard, 1005 Crescent Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Sept. 14
Buddy Boden, 538 S. AVe. S., Iowa Home Base Incentive.
Scott R. Pawski, 315 Sixth Ave. N., residential exterior remodel.
Shawn L. Cullinan, 3501 N. Third St., residential interior remodel, replace tub.
Tamera L. Reedy, 1218 15th Ave. S., residential exterior remodel, replace windows.
David K. Hagge and Angeline C. Hagge, trustees, 1301 23rd Ave. N., residential boiler replacement.
Guy D. Mangler, 1214 Second Ave. N., residential boiler replacement.
Eastern Iowa Community College, new commercial building, career technical education building.
Kelsey Steeg, 203 N. Sixth St., residential fence.
Convenience Store Investments, 911 S. 14th St., exterior renovation, replace siding and revamp canopy.
George and Delores Vulich, 300 18th Pl., residential water heater.
Clark R. and Tabitha L. Rutledge, 75 Main Ave., commercial roof tear-off, shingle.
TL Flatten, LLC, 819 S. Sixth St., residential water heater.
Travis Winter, 2328 N. Eighth St., residential siding, tear-off, vinyl.
Travis Winter, 2328 N. Eighth St., residential remodel, new furnace and air-conditioning, new wiring, replace plumbing.
Joseph and Emma Martz, 1310 Main Ave., residential fence.
Sept. 15
Nathaniel and Amanda Hines, 1146 11th Ave. N., residential renewable energy.
Saul Xique-Tello, 224 Third Ave. S., water heater.
Shane Wesley and Stacy Lynn Needels, 2319 Prospect Ave., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Rhya L. Kowzic, 1124 Pershing Blvd., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Eric and Mary Jensen, 89 21th Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Nathan R. Baker, 2302 Roosevelt St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Kevin S. and Julie M. House, 250 Cragmor Dr., residential vinyl siding.
Victory Center, 2129 Garfield St., residential electric.
MAC's Convenience Stores, 1530 N. Second St., commercial interior remodel.
Benjamin Kenney, 1102 S. 32nd St., residential pool.
Spenser D. and Brianna M. Mussmann, 218 S. 11th St., residential water heater.
Sept. 16
Dabo, LLC, 119 Sixth Ave. S, commercial air-conditioning install.
Eric T. and Jennifer M. Ryan, 4011 Brandy Ln., residential water heater.
William M. and Ruth E. Ogan, 912 Fifth Ave. N., residential water heater.
Skyline Center Service Enriched Housing, 800 28th Ave. N., residential water heater.
Malinda Dodd, 721 Park Pl, residential.
Krystal D. Rowson, 806 S. Sixth St., residential metal roof.
Valley Bluff, Valley West Drive, new service and lighting control, underground conduit and wire for five new poles and lights.
Royal Pines MHP, LLC, 5000 Lincoln Way, residential electric.
BRP Holding, LLC, 1905 Lincoln Way, addition.
Sept. 17
Dan L. Morgan, 319 Third Ave. N., residential ramp.
Douglas E. Aker, 1125 Briarcliff Ln., residential exterior remodel.
Brian M. and Jill T. Lemke, 2804 N. 11th St., residential furnace and air-conditioning.
Towne and Country Clinton, LLC, 1615 Garrett Ave., new residential dwelling.
Irvin W. and Lorna J. Lange, 2305 S. 19th St., commercial sign.
Nicholas and Holly Powell, 2119 Garfield St., residential deck.
William W. and Patricia A. Waddell, 3413 Pershing Blvd., residential exterior remodel.
