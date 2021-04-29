April 19
Jessica Barten, 2731 Pershing Blvd, residential deck attached to pool and house.
Scott L. and Sheri L. Bailey, 941 14th Ave. S., residential water heater.
Michael T. Joann L. Bell, 1420 Grandview Dr., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Sharon K. Hege, 719 Isabella Ct., residential roof, metal over one layer.
Karen S. Conzett, 1626 Eighth Ave. S., residential roof, metal over one layer.
Ness Properties, LLC, 1010 N. third St., residential renovation.
Lerup Assets, LLC, 214 Lee Ct., residential roof, metal over one layer.
Cuncan S. and Katrina J. Grinstead, 3007 Pershing Blvd., residential air conditioning.
Towne and Country Clinton, LLC, 1125 11th Ave. N., residential water heater.
Donald W. and Patricia A. Pfeifle, 1162 12th Ave. N., residential roof tear off, architectural.
No name (title held by Coan, LLC), 326 Fifth Ave. S., commercial water heater.
Eugene A. and Barbara Otto, 314 Thorwaldsen Pl., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Donald and Shirley Harman, 635 13th Ave. N., residential roof tear off, shingle.
Randy J. and Denise A. Heppner, 801 Sarah Ln., residential pool.
April 20
Tylor Scott Buikema-Mitchell, 1206 S. Ninth St., residential fence.
Karl A. and Elise J. Greve, 550 33 Ave. N., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Chad R. Sweeney, 4031 Brandy Ln., residential flat work.
Leonard W. Sanderson, 214 Seventh Ave. N., residential siding, tear off, vinyl.
Jodi A. Specht, 2300 13th Ave. S., residential roof, metal over one layer.
Jodi A. Specht, 2300 13th Ave. S., residential siding, tear off, vinyl.
Alex D. and Shirley Demarr, 1030 N. Third St., residential roof, tear off, architectural.
April 21
William A. and Phyllis J. Spencer, 1104 25th Ave. N., residential ramp.
William W. and Patricia A. Waddell, 3413 Pershing Blvd., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Gladys E. Wagemester, 1115 N. Third St., residential roof tear off, shingle.
Michael R. Rhonda K. Schult, 430 Third Ave. N., residential water heater.
Daniel Clair and Patricia Ann Reed Revocable Trust, 1018 Alanah Ln., residential water heater.
Peter A. Ross and Ashley M. Byrd, 2708 N. 13th St., residential water heater.
James S. Pilgrim (deceased), 755 Fourth Ave. S., vacant, dangerous, abandoned building registration.
Victory Center, 2129 Garfield St., residential window replacement.
Sherri L. Dickey, 430 Sixth Ave. N., residential fence.
Angela Brown, 727 Ninth Ave. S., residential accessory building, foundation only.
Alpha Assets, LLC, 444 Fifth Ave. S., Freedom of Information Act, City inspections from 2017 to current.
Paul Jr. and Kristi Shaw, 1420 Second Ave. S., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Paul Shaw, 2410 Garfield, residential roof tear off, architectural.
Paul Shaw, 2410 Garfield St., residential siding, tear off, vinyl.
Paul Shaw, 2410 Garfield St., residential water heater.
Cosuda Realty LLC, 1925 Roosevelt St., residential furnace.
PKS properties, LLC, 320 30th Ave. N., residential roof tear off, architectural.
PKS Properties, LLC, 320 30th Ave. N., residential rehabilitation, repair garage damaged in derecho.
April 22
Andrew M. and Amanda J. Jensen, 831 Seventh Ave. S., residential air conditioning.
Brian L. and Dawn R. Elkins, 1254 Eighth Ave. N., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Twyford, 915 N. Second St., residential electric.
RTR Investments, LLC, 419 Fifth Ave. N., residential roof, replace front porch roof only.
Community Housing Initiatives, Armstrong Apts., 717 S. Second St., residential water heater.
Lance Ernst, 1624 Ninth St. NW, residential water heater.
Denise L. Oberlander and Eric R. Veldman, 604 Tower Rd., residential roof tear off, shingle.
Denise L. Oberlander, Eric R. Veldman, 604 Tower Rd., residential siding.
Dixie L Benson and Debbie J. Benson, 417 Sixth Ave. S., residential fence.
R. Allen Higbee, 1922 N. Sixth St., residential shed.
Harold R. and Rosella C. Hilbert, 801 23rd Ave. N., residential air conditioning.
Jeffrey Lloyd Dierks, 2402 N. 10th St., residential fence.
April 23
Scott and Gina Miller, 1226 Ninth Ave. S., residential roof tear off, architectural.
No name (title held in K4K, LLC), 106 34th Ave. N., residential roof tear off, architectural.
No name (title held in K4K, LLC), 106 34th Ave. N., residential interior rehab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.