July 26
Alpha Assets, LLC, 444 Fifth Ave. S., residential roof tear-off.
Gilbert Peters Jr.,, 1618 Pershing Blvd., garage demolition.
Jack Bear Properties, 2507 Garfield St., residential rehabilitation.
Danny K. and Carol C., Schroeder, 1418 Camanche Ave., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Brad and Kacee Weber, 850 S. 32nd St., residential electric.
Blackbird Venture Group, LLC, 2204 N. Eighth St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Blackbird Venture Group, LLC, 2204 N. Eighth St., residential fence.
Rebekah L. Reid, 810 N. Third St., residential siding, tear-off, aluminum.
Ryan E. and Angela M. Majeiko, 720 Mill Creek Ln., residential roof tear-off, shingle.
Thomas W. and Jacqueline J. Baughman, 1310 15th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Thomas W. and Jacqueline J. Baughman, 1310 15th Ave. S., residential siding.
Chester W. and Donna J. Snow, 641 Seventh Ave. S., repair floor joist and rear porch roof.
Jody L. Foster, 716 S. 17th St., residential deck.
Mary E. and Jeffrey W. Bousman, 722 12th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Amber J. Eizenga, 1140 N. 13th St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
July 27
Karen P. Dick, 1831 S. Bluff Blvd., residential water heater.
Steve Riojas, 224 Main Ave., sidewalk cafe.
Gary and Maryann Hilderbrant, 3409 Valley Oaks Dr., residential air conditioning.
Kyle and Emily Jackson, 1711 N. Fourth St., residential air conditioning.
Robert and Sandra Hill, 1624 Sixth Ave. S. residential electric water heater.
M Marylys Paul, 1222 Whittier Ct., residential air conditioning.
Delores L. Solberg, 228 Cragmor Dr., residential air conditioning.
Judy K. May, 2733 N. Fourth St., residential water heater.
Laura Ibarra, 2208 Pershing Blvd., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Chad Oberman, 560 10 Ave. S., residential electric.
Timothy Angel, 604 Third Ave. S., residential siding.
Timothy Angel, 604 Third Ave. S., residential exterior remodel.
Golf Management Systems, LLC, 1018 S. Eighth St., residential roof.
Zachary N. Heister, 1120 Briarcliff Ln., residential roof.
Michelle L. Herch and Brent A. Chambers, 224 S. Bluff Blvd., remove existing siding and install fanfold insulation.
Billy J. and Sharon K. Nylin, 518 Argyle Ct., remove existing shingle
Frederick and Ronda J. Phillips, 1032 Pershing Blvd., residential siding.
Thomas E. Schwarz, 727 14th Ave. NW, residential roof.
Timothy Angel, 2008 N. Sixth St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Robert J. and Mary J. Smith, 928 S. 10th St., residential roof.
Timothy Angel, 2008 N. Sixth St., residential siding.
Shawn A. and Corrina A. Wharff, 1031 Eighth Ave. N. residential roof.
Timothy Angel, 2008 N. Sixth St., residential exterior remodel.
Neil J. Waters, 442 Third Ave. N., residential gas water heater.
Shawn A and Corrina A. Wharff, 1031 Eighth Ave. N., residential siding.
July 28
Arthur J. Johnson Family Limited Partnership, 119 19th Ave. N., commercial renovations.
Rodney H. and Lynn D. Sieck, 591 Breezy Point Dr., residential exterior remodel.
Susan B. Eastman, 2387 S. 14th St., residential water heater.
Dennis L. Feltz, 536 Fourth Ave. S., residential water heater.
Prince of Peace Parish, 245 26th Ave. N., new commercial roof.
Rose Aden, 2927 N. Second St., residential siding.
Thomas B. and Diana L. Gerardy, 1818 S. Ave. S., interior remodel.
John A. and Karolyn Kay Seppelt, 3726 Cragmor Dr., residential electrical.
Sharon S. Stevenson, 1035 16th Ave. NW, residential addition.
Sharon S. Stevenson, 1035 16th Ave., NW, residential siding.
David Adair, 620 First Ave., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
July 29
Jaime Bates, 3312 Garfield St., residential air conditioning.
Sharon K. Jackson, 214 Fifth Ave. N., residential water heater.
Donald Saeuglind, 501 Oakhurst Dr., commercial electric.
Larry H. and Sharon R. Jepsen, trustee, 582 Breezy Point Dr., residential roof tear-off, arcitectural.
Adele I. Bartlett, 424 Sixth Ave. N., residential water heater.
Scott L. and Sheri L. Bailey, 941 14th Ave. S., residential air conditioning.
Dana Burden, 3911 Second Ave. S., residential deck.
Willa Ware-Mitchell, 1323 Harrison Dr., residential supplemental unit install.
Tobias Boettcher, 552 Tower Rd., residential exterior renovation.
Michael P. Mayland, 1547 Fairway Dr., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Leah M. Garcia, 607 Highview Dr., residential basement water-proofing.
Mary Nolan, 826 15th Ave. S., residential electric, hard wire smoke detectors.
Eagle Point Realty, LLC, 2515 N. Third St., residential electric water heater.
Armando Marcos Cuatlatl and Maria Ofelia Pachu Marcos, 1227 Ninth Ave. S., residential exterior renovations.
July 30
J. D. and Vera L. Russell, 309 19th Pl., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Carolos Magana Bejar, 255 17th Pl., residential roof.
Joseph and Stacey Miele, 1528 Seventh St. NW, residential deck around swimming pool.
Travis Winter, 2328 N. Eighth St., residential exterior renovation.
John A. and Karolyn Kay Seppelt, 3726 Cragmor Dr., residential siding.
Peter G. and Catherine A. Holmes, 508 N. Ninth St., residential renewable energy.
John and Joyce Kwon, 600 Breezy Point Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Earl D. Farrell, 1617 Springdale Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Robert A. Christiansen, 1328 Ninth St. NW, residential siding.
