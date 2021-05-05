city of clinton building and neighborhood services

April 26

Peter A. and Nicole E. till, 3013 Roosevelt St., residential roof tear off, archtectural

DPRE LLC, 1019 S. Fifth St., residential roof tear off, architectural

Madonna A. Brick Conservatorship, 2205 Roosevelt St., residential roof tear off, architectural

Cara K. Webber, 2303 Garfield St., residential 3-foot vinyl, picket fence

Barbara J. Stevenson, 2503 W. Haven Pl., residential furnace

Rosendo and Margaret Cuatlacuatl, 2923 N. Second St., residential roof tear off, architectural

Delores F. Jurgersen and Michael W. Jurgersen, trustees, 3807 N. Third St., residential roof tear off, architectural

Ashley Eversoll, 827 Park Pl., residential pool

Duncan S. and Yong Grinstead, 2707 Pershing Blvd., residential vinyl siding

Clinton Properties LLC, 1007 Seventh Ave. S., residential fence

Elis Fazliu, 254 Main Ave., sidewalk cafe

Matthew J. and Emily A. Steenhard, 1531 Eighth Ave. S., residential water heater

Larry H. and Sharon Jepsen, trustee, 582 Breezy Point Dr., residential water heater

Timmy and Frances Guidry, 642 Third Ave. S., residential siding

April 27

Richard A. and Betty Jo Drury, 701 10th Ave. S., residential flat work, replace driveway

Bert H. and Shirley M. Spitzer, 707 10th Ave. S., residential flat work, replace driveway

Shamin Mueller and Michael Carrington, 1022 Pershing Blvd., residential 6-foot privacy fence

Ellyn Kathleen Andresen, 911 Fourth Ave. S., residential roof tear off, architectural

Terry A. and Carol L. Winter, 2616 Stockwell Ln. W., residential pool

Nicole L. Schroeder and Stephanie L. Nielsen, 712 11th Ave. S., residential water heater

Billie Zimmerman, 751 12th Ave. S., residential electrical

Dennis E. and Linda L. May, 1339 14th Ave. S., residential deck

Jason B. and Erin E. George, 931 Second Ave. S., residential interior remodel

Kenneth W. and Elizabeth J. Holt, 1627 Sixth Ave. S., residential roof tear off, architectural

Tanya Lynn Hensley, 1002 Grandview Dr., residential siding

April 28

Donald and Ellen C. Ketelsen, 1242 Eighth Ave. N., residential ramp

Randy A. and Jill R. Isham, 205 S. 11th St., residential vinyl siding

James W. Stoddard, 2501 Grant St., residential shed

Roman and Patricia E. Dombrowski, 1360 23rd Ave. N., residential roof tear off, architectural

Edward C. and Ardena J. Zirbes, 266 Ruth Pl., residential roof tear off, architectural

David C. and Ann M. Walling, 1311 14th Ave. S., residential roof tear off, architectural

City of Clinton, 537 Ballpark Drive, commercial roof tear off, architectural

Terrence and Elizabeth Santa Rosa Hannafan, 1715 N. Eighth St., residential electric

April 29

Wilson Lofts LP, 217 Fifth Ave. S., new overhead 200 amp service

Robert D. and Barbara A. Koenes, 1000 16th Ave. NW, residential roof

Clinton Community School District, 1426 S. Bluff Blvd., commercial interior remodel

Brian and Jessica Eggers, 715 Isabella Ct., residential electrical service upgrade

Eric L. and Lorri Gettes, 723 N. Fourth St., residential vinyl siding

Clinton County, 612 N. Second St., commercial electrical underground and flag pole lighting

Kimberly Moore, 409 16th Ave. N., residential fence

Matthew R. Brown, 1209 N. Third St., residential air conditioning

Jack J. Irvine, 1006 10th Ave. N., residential furnace and air conditioning

Matthew C. Schumacher, 421 N. 11th St., residential supplemental unit install

David L. and Sarah A. Johnson, 406 N. Second St., commercial addition

April 30

Adrienne Riggs, 2724 Garfield St., residential roof tear off, architectural

David C. and Ann M. Walling, 1311 14th Ave. S., residential renovation

Wesley K. Chrest, 3403 N. Second St., residential deck

Wesley K. Chrest, 3403 N. Second St., residential addition

Matthew L. Hamilton and Erika M. Hildebrandt, 744 Highview Dr., residential furnace

Henry and Margaret Dihlmann, 301 N. 11th St., residential boiler

Thomas Raab, 612 13th Ave. N., residential deck

Michael G. and Gloria J. Clemence, 221 Lawrence St., residential air conditioning

Lisa M. Johnson and Lance A. Johnson, 1015 Pershing Blvd., residential vinyl fence

Jacqulyn Kokjohn and Dylan Bruun, 1519 Sixth Ave. S., residential driveway

Sean T. and Tanika R. Thompson, 1035 Galbraith Dr., residential air conditioning

Brent and Tamera Tinderholt, 308 Third Ave. N., residential roof

Brent and Tamera Tinderholt, 308 Third Ave. N., residential siding

Hometown Real Estate LLC, 724 N. 11th St., residential pool

May 3

Loriana and Anderson Raymond Fiorenzi, 201 Fifth Ave. S., Ste. A., commercial roof

Judith K. Callahan, 1300 Ridgecrest Dr., residential fence

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 780 13th Ave. S., residential electrical

Jaime A. Goodsman, 1108 S. 23rd St.

