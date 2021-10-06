Sept. 27
Dennis and Patricia Richter, 1411 N. Fourth St., residential roof tear-off, metal roof.
Rodney L. and Raab Laurie Till, 1516 Ninth St. NW, residential roof tear-off, shingle
John and Barbara Quaintance, 1647 Eighth Ave. S., residential furnace.
Gateway Intermediate Care, 600 14th Ave. N., commercial roof.
Kathleen M. Konopka, 1210 Ninth Ave. S., residential vinyl siding.
Donna C. Santiago, 2100 Iowa Ave., residential deck.
Gary W. Doran Jr., 804 12th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Gale Louise Henry, 2312 Dunham St., lead grant.
Steven D. and Jo Lynn Pelham, 2414 Garfield St., residential deck.
Steven D. and Jo Lynn Pelham, 2414 Garfield St., residential siding, tear-off, aluminum.
Mitchell and Angela Tiesman, 506 Third Ave. N., residential electrical service.
SEPT. 28
Sean R. and Melinda Mitchell, 556 Ninth Ave. S., residential water heater.
No name (title held by Boundless Real Estate Holdings, LLC), 338 Eighth Ave. S., new commercial building, coffee shop drive-thru.
Michael G. and Rae Couppee, 1155 Ninth Ave. S., residential fence.
Jeffrey L. and Kristi L. Naftzger, 2334 Barker St., residential water heater.
Judith A. and Bernard Wascher, 741 14th Ave. S., residential ADA ramp.
Hotels Incorporated, 1711 Lincoln Way, commercial renovation.
No name (title held by All Commercial Services), 266 21st Ave. N., interior remodel.
Sept. 29
Blackbird Venture Group, LLC, 2204 N. Eighth St., residential water heater.
William J. and Ellen McClain, 732 N. 11th St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
JLA Properties, LLC, 634 Third Ave. S., residential electric.
Thomas L. Naughton and Eileeen R. Naughton, 722-726 S. 12sth St., residential boiler.
Timothy A and Jan Galant, Vernon and Grace Galant, 1801 Pershing Blvd., residential vinyl siding.
Marlee M. Hart and Garrett Nimmick, 1900 Eighth Ave. S., residential siding.
ND Housing LLLP, 2733 S. 19th St., commercial addition.
Shahana Hospitality Group, LLC, 2224 Lincoln Way, commercial air conditioning.
Iowa Dealer Properties, LLC, 2409 Lincoln Way, commercial addition, car wash.
Samuel Krajnovich and Maria Teresa Lizama Lidon, 626 N. 18th St., residential flat work.
Gary James Sterk, 1015 13th Ave. S., residential water heater.
Joann Grimm, 2531 Prospect Ave., residential boiler replacement.
Margaret L. Kuhl, 3000 N. Third St., residential roof.
Oakhurst Drive Cooperative, 508 Oakhurst Dr., residential water heater.
Paula I and Odis Carter, 921 Fourth Ave. S., residential water heater.
Sept. 30
Craig A. and Vivi A Smith, 1036 15th Ave. S., residential tear-off, architectural.
Deborah Kruckenberg, 416 Seventh Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Sarah Simonson, 515 Sixth AVe. N., residential air-conditioning.
David A. and Susan J. Everson, 508 N. 13th St., waiting payment.
Gregg Rayburn, 1837 Mill Ct., residential water heater.
Todd and Kathy Schmoll, 425 Fourth Ave. N., residential shed.
Xerxes Rusi and Judith Ellen Colah, 565 Worth Ct., residential, replace driveway and sidewalk.
Stephen C. and Elizabeth A. Van Horn, 209 22nd Ave. N., residential exterior remodel.
David J. Dawson, 560 Ninth Ae. St., residential electric.
Justin A. Klahn, 1243 Second Ave. S., residential electric.
Matthew E. Shelly, 714 Ninth Ave. S., residential roof, detached garage tear-off, architectural.
Sean R. and Melinda Mitchell, 556 Ninth Ave. S., residential water heater.
Lerup Assets, LLC, 740 Fifth Ave. S., residential step.
Oct. 1
Nicole M. Kastel, 211 Adams Pl., residential air conditioning.
Patrick T. and Julie M. Lonergan, 1718 N. 10th St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Brennen F. Roling, 1824 Fifth Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Lisa A. Clark, 1913 15th Ave. S., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Richard R. and Janice S. Reusche, 1020 Carriage Hill Ct., residential water heater.
Eastern Iowa Community College, 1210 11th Ave. S., commercial electric.
Cody L. and Brittany M. Stowers , 717 Eighth Ave. S., residential exterior remodel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.