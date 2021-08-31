August 23
Timothy and Lori J. Caffery, 3010 Cleveland St., residential water heater.
J. Drew and Ruth A. Chambers, 1229 Woodlawn Ave., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Kenneth E. Carey, 1103 N. Third St., residential siding.
506 Fifth Avenue S. Cooperative, 506 Fifth Ave. S., commercial metal roof.
John P. and Gloria Rowland, 1113 Willany Dr., residential water heater.
Teddy R. and Cynthia Kaster, 1715 Fifth Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Caven Properties, LLC, 1329 Pershing Blvd., residential hardwire smoke detectors.
Elizabeth A. Estilow, 2824 N. Third St., residential wood privacy fence.
August 24
Travis Flatten, 718 S. Eighth St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Brent and Karen Sanders, 1120 Sixth Ave. N., residential water heater.
John D. Simpson, 1931 Roosevelt St., residential water heater.
Michael S. and Rita A. Weets, 2324 12th Ave. S., residential electric.
Adele Kube Kroeger as trustee, 3302 Valley Oaks Ct., unit C-1, residential electrical, install generator.
Janis Lynn Johnson, trustee, 1100 19th Ave. N., residential electric, install generator.
Corey Coughlin, 3109 Pershing Blvd., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Kristopher D. Schueller, 1114 N. 10th St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Gayle L. Fuller, 2008 Garfield St., residential water heater.
Iowa Dealer Properties, LLC, 2409 Lincoln Way, commercial sign.
August 25
GMR Clinton, 915 13th Ave. N., commercial water heater.
Blackbird Ventures group, 2204 N. Eighth St., residential electrical.
Francis J. Cornwell, 1001 Briarcliff Ln., residential water heater.
Lori K. Finch and Raymond J. Klooster, 1562 Main Ave., residential water heater.
Timothy and Diana Mandress, 908 12th Ave. S., ECIA lead abatement.
Terry L. and Beth Ann Burmeister, 813 N. Fourth St., residential roof tear-off, shingle.
Scott and Paula Meyermann, 2373 N. Ninth St., residential air conditioning.
Alicia A. Manning, 1930 N. Sixth St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Alicia A. Manning, 1930 N. Sixth St., residential vinyl siding.
August 26
Paul A. and Linda M. Roling, 244 Ruth Pl., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Marc A. and Pamela K. Petersen, 1720 Ninth St. NW, residential flatwork, driveway.
James and Margie Adams, 520 Oakhurst Dr. Unit 3, residential air conditioning
Steven J. and Cindy L. Davis, 333 29th Ave. N., residential electrical.
Debra Geiger, Stephen Harris and David Harris, 643 13th Ave. NW, residential electric.
Charlene M. Nicoletto, 836 15th Ave. S., residential roof, tear-off, shingle.
Oakhurst Drive Cooperative, 516 Oakhurst Dr., residential water heater.
Jamie Glover, 2721 N. 13th St., residential pool.
Kenneth R. and Karen Jackson, 827 Seventh Ave. S., residential siding.
Lynn E. and Debra Swanson, 743 11th Ave. S., residential basement waterproofing.
August 27
Kenneth F. and Mary A. Hall, 251 17th Pl., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Nicole M. Johnson, 204 N. Sixth St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Robert L. and Gail Chandler, 754 12th Ave. N., residential vinyl siding.
Krystal D. Rowson, 806 S. Sixth St., residential vinyl siding.
Richard E. and Sheree R. Schoel, 806 N. 12th St., residential air conditioning.
Ronald A. and Marianne A. Vidal, 610 34th Ave. N., residential water heater.
Taylor Determan, 1420 Honey Ln., residential siding and gutters.
Fourth Avenue Lofts, LLC, 238 Fourth Ave. N., commercial air conditioning.
Clinton Properties, LLC, 404 N. Third St., residential interior remodel.
Karen L. and Wayne A. Sorensen, 106 S. Third St., residential roof.
Blackbird Venture Group, LLC, 512 S. Second St., install hardwire smoke detector.
Elijah and Sally Ball, 1000 Fifth Ave. N., residential fence.
Thomas and Kaci Dellit, 1926 16th St. NW, residential pool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.