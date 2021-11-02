Oct. 25
Robert J. and Marilyn J Petersen, as trustees, 524 Seventh Ave. S., residential water heater without permit.
Erin N. Ray, 2222 N. Second St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Mary M. Ries, 1135 Briarcliff Ln., residential siding, tear-off, vinyl.
Patrick Garrison, 540 Third Ave. S., residential rehabilitation after fire.
David Rose, 1320 11th St. NW, commercial sign, building fascia.
Lola Kamphuis, 709 Sixth Ave. S., residential water heater.
David A. and Susan J. Everson, 508 N. 13th St., residential plumbing.
No name (title held by All Commercial Services), 266 21st Ave. N., residential electric, relocate service.
Ricki L. and Lori Ann Gelhar, 3621 Valley Ln., residential water heater.
James C. and Eleanor E. Kurtz, 504 N. 11th St., residential water heater.
RMS Rentals LLC, 2351 Barker St., residential chicken coop.
Roger Cox, 1655 Rockwood Ct., residential water heater.
Oct. 26
Sydney T. and Jaclyne J. Tubbs, 706 N. Second St., residential air conditioning.
TL Flatten LLC, 1306 Caroline Ave., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Derrol Aadland, 2224 Garfield St., residential furnace.
Malinda F. Schmitt, 2328 Garfield St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Allen M. Kallberg, 4316 Bellevue Rd., residential furnace.
Boundless Real Estate Holdings, 338 Eighth Ave. S., commercial sign, four fascia mount signs.
Shawn L. Cullinan, 3501 N. Third St., residential siding.
Robert J. and Mary Jean Smith, 803 S. 10th St., residential siding.
Todd L. and Dawn M. Ellithorpe, 570 First Ave., residential siding.
Prkg 1927 LLC, Lincoln Meadows LLC, 5000 Lincoln Way, front, Lot 162, residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Timothy and Diana Starr, 731 11th Ave. S., residential siding.
David J. and Janet R. Brown, 3828 Eagle Heights Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Prkg 1927 LLC, Lincoln Meadows LLC, 5000 Lincoln Way, front, Lot 21, residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Prkg 1927 LLC, Lincoln Meadows LLC, 5000 Lincoln Way, front, Lot 53, residential roof.
Mary McMahon, 2415 Barker St., residential siding.
Prkg 1927 LLC, Lincoln Meadows LLC, 5000 Lincoln Way, front, Lot 174, residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Prkg 1927 LLC, Lincoln Meadows LLC, 5000 Lincoln Way, front, Lot 36, residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Prkg 1927 LLC, Lincoln Meadows LLC, 5000 Lincoln Way, front, Lot 78, residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Prkg 1927 LLC, Lincoln Meadows LLC, 5000 Lincoln Way, front, Lot 92, residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Prkg 1927 LLC, Lincoln Meadows LLC, 5000 Lincoln Way, front, Lot 89, residential roof tear-off, architectural.
William and Stacy Strait, 311 N. 11th St., residential siding.
Prkg 1927 LLC, Lincoln Meadows LLC, 5000 Lincoln Way, front, Lot 128, residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Heather Ray, 67 25th Ave. N., residential siding.
Robert E. and R. L. Schneider, 811 14th Ave. S., residential siding.
Evan M. and Molly Haan, 1637 Eighth Ave. S., residential furnace.
Jerry L. and Deborah A. Lampe, 1625 N. Second St., commercial water heater.
Betty D. Bauer, 622 First Ave., residential water heater.
Laisha M. Richardson, 521 First Ave., residential electric.
Eagle Point Realty LLC, 112 S. Second St., interior commercial remodel.
Matthew A. and Jordan M. Rittmer, 1111 N. Third St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Paul Banker, 420 Eighth Ave. S., residential water heater.
Paul Banker, 1625 N. Third St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Paul Banker, 1625 N. Third St., residential plumbing.
Paul Banker, 1625 N. Third St., residential electric, hard-wired smoke detectors.
Douglas M. Sorenson, 2613 Cleveland St., residential electric, clear and restore panel after fire.
Oct. 27
MAC’s Convenience Stores, 1530 N. Second St., commercial plumbing, add two sinks.
Cody Seeley, 1042 N. 12th St., residential water heater.
Cody Seeley, 1042 N. 12th St., residential exterior remodel.
Cody Seeley, 1042 N. 12th St., residential interior remodel, new kitchen.
Michael Stierman, 1833 14th Ave. S., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Trinity Evang U B Church, exempt, 1605 13th Ave. N., commercial electric, repair service damaged by fire.
Leah L. Woods, 2122 Pershing Blvd., residential roof.
Tina Marie and Dixie Lea Benson, 1435 25th Ave. S., residential electric.
Justin and Minerva Michel, 565 33rd Ave. N., residential water heater.
Towne and Country Clinton LLC, 1615 Garrett Ave., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Towne and Country Clinton LLC, 1624 Garrett Ave., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Towne and Country Clinton LLC, 1630 Garrett Ave., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Oct. 28
Jim Pestka, 252 Main Ave., temporary outdoor seating, fenced-off area in rear of building.
Greg and Christine May, 1113 N. Fifth St., residential interior remodel.
Daniel D. and Carol A. Mabee, 215 Thorwaldsen Pl., residential interior remodel.
Gary E. and Susan A. Gregory, 230 Seventh Ave. N., residential interior remodel.
Ashley Elizabeth Huebner, 713 Highview Dr., residential remodel.
Mary P. Connell, 2931 Willadsen Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Oct. 29
US Sprint Communications Co. LMTD, 1611 Lincoln Way, commercial interior remodel, fire alarm system upgrade.
Towne and Country Clinton LLC, 1625 Garrett Ave., residential interior remodel.
Mary Nolan, 826 15th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Damien and Amy Martinez, 707 12th Ave. S., residential fence.
James L. Hasken and Elizabeth A. Gillenwater, 218 N. 18th St., new residential siding, tear-off, vinyl.
Wendy Bell, 734 15th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Dale W. and Marjorie A. Baker, 1611 Pershing Blvd., residential fence.
Sean McCrudden, 504 Second Ave. S., residential interior remodel, gut rehab.
