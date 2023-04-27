APRIL 3
Spencer Hume, 202 S. Sixth St., roof.
Abraham Gonzalez, 5184th Ave. South, water heater.
William Robinson, 1117 N. Fifth St., water heater.
Ben Erwin, 1040 Ninth Ave. South, siding.
David and Suzanne Rose, 4426 Bellevue Road, new accessory building.
Anna Christiansen, 1128 Briarcliff Lane, flat work.
Kim Leech, 115 S. Third St., roof.
APRIL 4
Lincoln Meadows, 5000 Lincoln Way, front, furnace/boiler.
Dreamland Investments, 728 Sixth Ave. South, electrical.
Dana McMahan, 260 16th Place, interior remodel.
Bobbi Hehlke, 425 First Ave., furnace/boiler.
Otto and Shirley Bruhn, 1725 Millcreek Crossing, electrical.
APRIL 5
Michael and Frances Kemp, 2 Heather Lane, deck/porch.
Lora Reafsnider, 1515 Honey Lane, roof.
Joseph and Maia Paul, 1116 Briarcliff Lane, addition.
Anthony Brown, 611 Third Ave. South, water heater.
Sandra Betts, 250 19th Place, water heater.
APRIL 6
Clinton Community School, 817 Eighth Ave. South, roof.
Paul and Cathleen Mangin, 881 Pheasant Run Road, roof.
Mark and Patricia Petersen, 1020 14th Ave. NW, water heater.
City of Clinton, 611 S. Third St., exterior remodel.
John Grimm, 2531 Prospect Ave., deck/porch.
Brad and Karen Petersen, 903 N. 12th St., pool/hot tub.
APRIL 7
Jason Trenkamp, 419 14th Ave. North, water heater.
Lynn Lozano, 921 11th Ave. South, siding.
Darla Bender, 611 18th Ave. North, siding.
Shane and Christa Pinder, 211 21st Ave. North, solar.
K & T Real Estate, 2215 Manufacturing Drive, sign.
Matthew Struve, 414 S. Second St., electrical.
Sean Diesch, 604 Meadowview Drive, fence/shed/retaining wall.
Susan Baker, 1604 N. Fourth St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
Tyler Zimmerman, 749 Sixth Ave. South, ECIA Rehab.
APRIL 10
Conner Lee, 2118 Harrison Drive, furnace/boiler.
D & B, 613 First Ave., electrical.
Thomas Hodina, 811 13th Ave. South, siding, roof.
B & T Rental Property, 811 Melrose Court, electrical.
Zapd Investments, 1300 Second Ave. South, water heater.
Eagleeye Properties, 200 S. Third St., siding.
Randy Goeppfert, 630 Fourth Ave. South, roof.
APRIL 11
Thomas Torode, 1428 25th Ave. South, electrical.
Nathan Hutchinson, 806 S. Sixth St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
Richard and Betty Happel, 341 Thorwaldsen Place, plumbing.
David and Dawn Ruchotzke, 122 N. Fifth St., roof.
David Hesse, 1205 Woodlawn Ave., renovation.
APRIL 12
William Rowland, 711 Deer Creek Road W., new accessory building.
Keystone Inc., 271 20th Ave. North, fence/shed/retaining wall.
Michael Miller, 812 19th Ave. North, demolition.
Midwest Rental Property, 434 Seventh Ave. South, water heater.
No owner listed, 511 S. 32nd St., plumbing.
No owner listed, 523 Fourth Ave. South, water heater.
Lu Properties, 262 N. Bluff Blvd., water heater.
Jeff Voelkers, 2008 N. Fifth St., furnace/boiler.
APRIL 13
River Transportation Co., 204 15th Ave. South, furnace/boiler.
Mark Newland, 652 Third Ave. South, water heater.
Rausenberger Apartments, 2320 McKinley St., water heater.
Wayne and Vernelda Van Note, 1018 10th Ave. North, water heater.
William and Nancy McClimon, 515 N. Bluff Blvd., water heater.
Dale and Margaret Day, 2015 Pershing Blvd., water heater.
Thomas Hodina, 232 N. Sixth St., water heater.
Jeffrey and Julie Eggers, 1007 Ninth Ave. North, roof, siding.
John and Gloria Pickens, 540 11th Ave. South, roof.
Misho Lynch, 1407 S. 14th St., renovation.
Joseph and Linda Vance, 1639 Harrison Drive, roof.
Jesse and Angela Gabel, 1951 Overlook Court, roof.
Roberta Schuey, 258 22nd Ave. North, furnace/boiler.
B & T Rental, 811 Melrose Court, renovation.
B & K Building Partnership, 1134 Camanche Ave., sidewalk cafe.
APRIL 14
Thomas and Susan Claussen, 925 13th Ave. South deck/porch.
Lola Properties, 1334 15th Ave. South, fence/shed/retaining wall.
Jerry and Karen Dierks, 1316 Harrison Drive, roof.
Cara Webber, 2303 Garfield St., electrical.
George and Laurie Snyder, 2117 West Court, pool/hot tub.
Clinton County, 612 N. Second St., furnace/boiler.
Oakhurst Drive Coop, 508 Oakhurst Drive, water heater.
APRIL 17
Edward Gray, 151 Fayette St., water heater.
Gary Fuller & Sons Const., 1933 McKinley St., exterior remodel.
APRIL 18
Jerry and Carol Van Scoy, 217 S. 11th St., roof.
Delbert and donna Licht, 3726 Stockwell Lane W, interior remodel.
Daniel and Sara Birdsley, 760 11th Ave. South, furnace/boiler.
No owner listed, 816 23rd Ave. North, demolition.
John and Cheryl Mussmann, 3106 N. Third St., furnace/boiler.
Judy Jewell, 2620 Pershing Blvd., water heater.
City of Clinton, 611 S. Third St., furnace/boiler.
Mary and Ron Genco Jr., 3152 Eclipse St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
Eva Matheson, 2112 Camanche Ave., furnace/boiler.
Bradley and Krista Scott, 1806 Spence Court, furnace/boiler, water heater.
APRIL 19
Ron and Taylor Carber, 728 S. 17th St., furnace/boiler.
Billie and James Tack, 1319 11th Ave. North, furnace/boiler.
Scott and Rachael Crigger, 3820 Eagle Heights Drive, pool/hot tub.
Sonya and Alvin Cromer, Jr., 708 13th Ave. South, electrical.
Theresa McDaniel, 2125 Pershing Blvd., deck/porch.
Mitchell Butz, 1615 Pershing Blvd., roof.
Kathleen Mallicoat, 1016 N. 12th St., deck/porch.
David Baker, 1304 12th Ave. North, siding.
Austin and Jennie Bauer, 309 19th Place, electrical.
APRIL 20
Eric and Jennifer Nissen, 2373 S. 14th St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
Tom Torode, 932 15th Ave. South, roof.
William Wheeler, 1230 Ninth Ave. South, roof.
GHH LLC, 122 S. Second St., interior remodel.
Brandt LLC, 148 Fayette St., roof.
Joshua and Rachelle Elmore, 940 12th Ave. South, pool/hot tub, fence/shed.
