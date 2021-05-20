May 10
Carl A. Nord, 803 N. Third St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
A & E Leasing, LLC, 2745 Lincoln Way, commercial water heater.
Tyler Goff, 1631 N. Second St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Laura E. Mataya, 1038 Second Ave. S., residential roof.
Logan Howard, 2106 West Ct., residential roof.
Logan Howard, 2106 West Ct., residential siding.
Bobbi Jo Kramer-Coggins, 563 Eighth Ave. S., residential vinyl siding.
Harley Davidson, 2519 Lincoln Way, commercial water heater.
Christa Jackson, 1127 N. Fourth St., residential deck.
Carol A. and Sandra A. Chase, 773 13th Ave. S., residential air-conditioning.
Keith W. and Elizabeth M. Field, 603 13th Ave. N., residential vinyl siding.
Jeffrey G. and Jennifer L. Horst, 3602 N. Third St., residential fence.
May 11
Mark E. and Deanna J. Posey and Dalcy Jo Andresen, 411 N. Fifth St., residential furnace.
Charles E. Huling, 2103 West Ct., residential air-conditioning.
William J. and Barbara Rickerl, 1259 11th Ave. N., residential water heater.
Steven D. and Jo Lynn Pelham, 2414 Garfield St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
David L. and Deborah A. Thompson, 325 S. 18th St., 24-foot pool.
Equity and Help, Inc., as trustee, 541 Third Ave. S., residential electric.
No name (title held by K4K, LLC), 106 34th Ave. N., residential electric.
Dale and Gay Freeman, 2409 N. 10th St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Kenneth D. Bark, 421 Sixth Ave. S., residential pool.
Terry L. and Pamela S. Rose, 1223 Fourth Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Robert and Deborah Clover, 916 15th Ave. S., residential exterior remodel.
Mark Thomas, 707 11th Ave. S., residential exterior remodel.
Gregory A. Jasper, no address, residential fence.
Daniel and Anna Fitcher, 3231 Tower Ct., residential exterior renovation.
May 12
Trevor Horst, 258 22nd Pl., residential roof, tear-off, architectural.
TL Flatten, LLC, 721 Melrose Ct., residential hardwire smoke detectors.
Michael G. Witt, 750 Beaver Island, new residential dwelling, cabin.
Hometown Real Estate, LLC, 1015 S. Fifth St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Edwin and Rhonda Lange, 1710 N. Fourth St., residential water heater.
Dennis and Nancy S. Hinson, 561 34th Ave. N., residential water heater.
YWCA, 319 Seventh Ave. S., commercial water heater.
Joey Glover, 1107 26th Ave. N., residential roof.
Clarence Melvin and Catherine Mae Weese, 521 Fifth Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Alysse Trenkamp, 2724 Garfield St., residential air-conditioning.
Carolynn K. Hoschek, 411 Ridgecrest Dr., residential furnace and air-conditioning.
Karen Mallinger and Steven Underwood, 711 Fifth Ave. S., residential air-conditioning.
Tim Carlson, 1122 S.Third St., new commercial building, garage.
Patrick T. and Julie M. Lonergan, 1718 N. 10th St., residential addition, garage, breezeway.
Jane M. King-Powers, 415 N. 10th St., residential water heater.
Kimberly M. Kenworthy, 1323 Grandview Dr., residential air-conditioning.
Steven J. and Joleen S. Napolitano, 507 N. Third St., residential deck.
Robert R. and Bobbi L. Fallis, 1704 Pershing Blvd., residential furnace.
Daniel B. Steensen and Patrica A. Mink Steensen, 115 N. 13th St., residential water heater.
Shawn S. and Christina L. Lorion, 1311 Second Ave. S., residential furnace and air-conditioning.
Denise Meyer, 653 Second Ave. S., residential water heater.
John D. Nichols, 1315 23rd Ave. N., residential fence.
Martha J. young, 2229 Roosevelt St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Rusty and Kevin Simpson, 336 Second Ave. N., residential deck.
May 13
Islamic Society of Clinton County, 1500 Second Ave. S., commercial roof tear-off, architectural.
Jon M. Clement, 2453 S. 14th St., residential water heater.
Lisa D. Martin and Justin B. Martin, 130 Whispering Pines, Iowa Home Base.
John and Joyce Kwon, 600 Breezy Point Dr., residential furnace.
Joyce C. Brown, 307 22nd Pl., residential electrical.
Austin Witt, 806 N. Third St., interior bath renovation.
Timothy Clark, 230 18th Pl., residential electric.
Rebecca Mecartea, 616 Melrose Ct., residential electrical.
Twisted Madrone Iowa, LLC, 905 Fifth Ave. S., residential smokes.
David L. and Karen Steiner, 2220 N. Seventh St., residential fence.
Golf Management Systems, LLC, 417 Second Ave. N., residential smokes.
City of Clinton, 640 Sixth Ave. S., residential smokes.
Time Share, LLC, 607 Seventh Ave. S., residential roof, sheeting, architectural shingles.
JSKK Investments, LLC, 1005 Fifth Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
James E. and Marilyn I. Peter, 1118 N. Fifth St., residential water heater.
May 14
Terry G. and Florence M. Dingmon, 560 33rd Ave. N., residential water heater.
Eagle Point Realty, LLC, 237 31st Ave. N., residential roof repair.
Bretton Schaefer, 650 Seventh Ave. S., residential roof.
Bretton Schaefer, 650 Seventh Ave. S., residential vinyl siding.
ND Housing, LLP, 2733 S. 19th St., commercial addition.
Mark A. and Barbara Parsons, 543 Randy Dr., residential renewable electric, ground mount solar array.
Steven M. and Sandra J. Patterson, 1003 Eighth Ave. N., residential water heater.
Regency Retirement Residence of Clinton, 839 13th Ave. N., commercial water heater.
Troy E. and Cynthia J. Nixon, 1519 10th St. NW, residential pool.
Vicki Lynne and Marvin Charles McQuistion, 316 28th Ave. N. residential accessory building.
Peter W. and Aubree J. Tanzillo, 1721 Fifth Ave. S., residential addition.
Jorge and Norma Landa Rodriguez, 1864 Circle Dr. S., residential interior renovation.
Jorge and Norma Landa Rodriguez, 540 Fourth Ave. S., residential electric.
Jorge and Norma Landa Rodriguez, 540 Fourth Ave. S., residential roof.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.