March 8
City of Clinton, 537 Ballpark Drive, commercial deck, replacing deck boards
Anthony J. and Katie K. Smith, 380 37 Ave. N., residential roof, tear off, shingle
Cassandra Young, 1139 Galbraith Dr., residential vinyl siding
Carol L. Hutchins and Randy L. Peters, 1261 13th Ae. N., residential vinyl siding
Charles R. and Maribeth R. Carpenter, 2625 N. Third St., residential vinyl siding
Carl Greve, 2109 McKinley St., commercial roof, tear off, shingle
Sarah Harding Home for the Aged, 308 S. Bluff Blvd., commercial interior remodel
Sarah Harding Home for the Aged, 308 S. Bluff Blvd, commercial siding, metal over plywood
Lynnette Properties, 214 S. 16th St., residential roof, attached garage and breezeway, tear off, shingle
Lynnette Properties, 214 S. 16th St., residential siding
Lynnette Properties, 214 S. 16th St., residential interior remodel
Delores E. Wilson, 918 Alanah Ln., residential water heater
Jody J. and Carol J. Jewell, 315 Fourth Ave. N., residential water heater
Jeffrey A. and Amanda Lynn Kilburg, 85 19th Ave. N. residential furnace
March 9
Ryne John Borgman, 1516 Sixth Ave. S., residential interior remodel
Christopher J. and Helenea M. Graves, 325 Myra Pl., residential interior remodel, kitchen
Sharon Flesch, 2000 Iowa Ave., residential fence, dog kennel set on patio
Joshua E. and Chimna N. Nnanji, residential exterior repair
Clinton Community School District, 1401 12th Ave. N., commercial interior remodel, add office for IT person
March 10
Nathan P. Elseman and Sara Skiles, 2122 West Ct., residential roof, both membrane and architectural
Austin S. Pawski, 306 Myra Pl., residential vinyl siding
Karen S. Tack, 2111 Center Ct., no work description
Todd E. and Lisa A. Determan, 2012 Garfield St., residential vinyl siding
Dale C. and Cynthia Cramer, 816 16th Ave. N., residential pool, above ground
March 11
Mark R. and Patricia K. Petersen, 1020 14th Ave. NW, residential roof tear off, architectural
Jane E. Leigh, 500 Woodland Dr., residential water heater
Alan and Julie Busch, 1100 N. Fifth St., residential shed
Patrick Darby, 732 12th Ave. S., residential accessory structure
Douglas R. Yegge Trust, 75 Whispering Pines, residential power vent water heater
Thomas P. Broadrick, 426 Fifth Ave. N., residential chain link fence
Hukser Development, 1721 N. Second St., residential roof
Chad R. Sweeney, 4031 Brandy Ln., residential roof tear off, architectural
KROS Broadcasting In., 870 13th Ave. N., residential roof tear off, architectural
Sam Ruthart, 558 Sixth Ave. S., residential fence
Sam R. Ruthart, 560 Sixth Ave. S., residential fence
Sean M. and Kelli N. Connell, 4020 Brandy Ln., residential roof, tear off, architectural
Jennifer D. Smith, 1031 Eighth Ave. S., residential electric
Bear Properties LLC, 2223 N. Sixth St., residential roof, tear off, architectural
March 12
Christopher R. and Stacey L. Schroeder, 1541 10th St. NW, zoning board of adjustment appeal, setback requirements
Larry T. and Barbara J. Kahler, 2311 N. 10th St., residential exterior service
Merry J. Tack, 2221 N. Fifth St., residential roof tear off, architectural
Richard D. and Katheryn M. Walters, 611 S. Sixth St., residential vinyl siding
Debbie Karn and Mike Csaplik, 1244 Second Ave. S., residential vinyl siding
Debbie Karn and Mike Csaplik, 1244 Second Ave. S., residential roof tear off, architectural
Justus J. and Melissa J. Immel, 1314 N. Third St., residential roof tear off, architectural
Keystone Incorporated, 2317 Dunham St., residential water heater
Christopher R. and Stacey L. Schroeder, 1541 10th St. NW, new garage addition
Angelo Marin and Sally Mitchell, 515 N. Third St., residential furnace and air conditioning
Jordan Schultz and Ashley Corbin, 546 Third Ave. S., no work description
Jason J. Stearns, 2917 N. Second St., residential roof tear off, metal
Jason J. Stearns, 2917 N. Second St., residential vinyl siding
Justus Immel, 643 First Ave., residential electrical
