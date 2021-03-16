Mississippi River at Clinton, covered in snow

March 8 

City of Clinton, 537 Ballpark Drive, commercial deck, replacing deck boards

Anthony J. and Katie K. Smith, 380 37 Ave. N., residential roof, tear off, shingle

Cassandra Young, 1139 Galbraith Dr., residential vinyl siding

Carol L.  Hutchins and Randy L. Peters, 1261 13th Ae. N., residential vinyl siding

Charles R. and Maribeth R. Carpenter, 2625 N. Third St., residential vinyl siding

Carl Greve, 2109 McKinley St., commercial roof, tear off, shingle

Sarah Harding Home for the Aged, 308 S. Bluff Blvd., commercial interior remodel

Sarah Harding Home for the Aged, 308 S. Bluff Blvd, commercial siding, metal over plywood

Lynnette Properties, 214 S. 16th St., residential roof, attached garage and breezeway, tear off, shingle

Lynnette Properties, 214 S. 16th St., residential siding

Lynnette Properties, 214 S. 16th St., residential interior remodel

Delores E. Wilson, 918 Alanah Ln., residential water heater

Jody J. and Carol J. Jewell, 315 Fourth Ave. N., residential water heater

Jeffrey A. and Amanda Lynn Kilburg, 85 19th Ave. N. residential furnace

March 9 

Ryne John Borgman, 1516 Sixth Ave. S., residential interior remodel

Christopher J. and Helenea M. Graves, 325 Myra Pl., residential interior remodel, kitchen

Sharon Flesch, 2000 Iowa Ave., residential fence, dog kennel set on patio

Joshua E. and Chimna N. Nnanji, residential exterior repair

Clinton Community School District, 1401 12th Ave. N., commercial interior remodel, add office for IT person

March 10 

Nathan P. Elseman and Sara Skiles, 2122 West Ct., residential roof, both membrane and architectural

Austin S. Pawski, 306 Myra Pl., residential vinyl siding

Karen S. Tack, 2111 Center Ct., no work description

Todd E. and Lisa A. Determan, 2012 Garfield St., residential vinyl siding

Dale C. and Cynthia Cramer, 816 16th Ave. N., residential pool, above ground

March 11 

Mark R. and Patricia K. Petersen, 1020 14th Ave. NW, residential roof tear off, architectural

Jane E. Leigh, 500 Woodland Dr., residential water heater

Alan and Julie Busch, 1100 N. Fifth St., residential shed

Patrick Darby, 732 12th Ave. S., residential accessory structure

Douglas R. Yegge Trust, 75 Whispering Pines, residential power vent water heater

Thomas P. Broadrick, 426 Fifth Ave. N., residential chain link fence

Hukser Development, 1721 N. Second St., residential roof

Chad R. Sweeney, 4031 Brandy Ln., residential roof tear off, architectural

KROS Broadcasting In., 870 13th Ave. N., residential roof tear off, architectural

Sam Ruthart, 558 Sixth Ave. S., residential fence

Sam R. Ruthart, 560 Sixth Ave. S., residential fence

Sean M. and Kelli N. Connell, 4020 Brandy Ln., residential roof, tear off, architectural

Jennifer D. Smith, 1031 Eighth Ave. S., residential electric

Bear Properties LLC, 2223 N. Sixth St., residential roof, tear off, architectural

March 12 

Christopher R. and Stacey L. Schroeder, 1541 10th St. NW, zoning board of adjustment appeal, setback requirements

Larry T. and Barbara J. Kahler, 2311 N. 10th St., residential exterior service

Merry J. Tack, 2221 N. Fifth St., residential roof tear off, architectural

Richard D. and Katheryn M. Walters, 611 S. Sixth St., residential vinyl siding

Debbie Karn and Mike Csaplik, 1244 Second Ave. S., residential vinyl siding

Debbie Karn and Mike Csaplik, 1244 Second Ave. S., residential roof tear off, architectural

Justus J. and Melissa J. Immel, 1314 N. Third St., residential roof tear off, architectural

Keystone Incorporated, 2317 Dunham St., residential water heater

Christopher R. and Stacey L. Schroeder, 1541 10th St. NW, new garage addition

Angelo Marin and Sally Mitchell, 515 N. Third St., residential furnace and air conditioning

Jordan Schultz and Ashley Corbin, 546 Third Ave. S., no work description

Jason J. Stearns, 2917 N. Second St.,  residential roof tear off, metal

Jason J. Stearns, 2917 N. Second St., residential vinyl siding

Justus Immel, 643 First Ave., residential electrical

