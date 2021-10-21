Oct. 8
David A. and Susan J. Everson, 508 N. 13th St., waiting payment.
Jeffrey E. and Joyce A. Vath, 3114 Skyline Dr., residential fence.
Kalin R. and Karlyn R. Fink, 2301 12th Ave. S., residential roof.
Dwayne R. and Penny S. Geronzin, 534 Ninth Ave. S., residential roof.
APMS LLC Series 2, 1325 11th Ave. S., new commercial building, mini storage facility.
Merle S. and Mary Lou Leab, 926 14th Ave. S., residential roof.
Mary McMahon, 2415 Barker St., 920 14th Ave. S. roof.
William and Stacy Strait, 311 N. 11th St., residential roof.
Bernard and Molly Zajicek, 565 34th Ave. N., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Marilyn D. Jackson and Bonnie E. Jackson, 1056 15th Ave. S., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Kelly A. Carnes, 2356 Wallace St., residential furnace.
Richard H. and Andrea E. Eggers, 1212 N. Fifth St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Jeffrey A. and Stephanie L. Denbesten, 601 Green Hills Dr., residential roof tear-off/architectural.
James D. and Terrie R. McGuire, 604 Melrose Ct., residential roof tear-off/architectural.
Cody J. Seeley, 1601 Second Ave. S., residential roof.
Linda Waddell, 3101 Roosevelt St., residential water heater.
Sharon Enwright, 2919 N. Third St., residential water heater.
APMS LC series 24, 1801 S. 21st St., residential water heater.
James Coon, 512 11th Ave. S., residential water heater.
Linda Waddell, 2214 Roosevelt St., new residential electric.
Valley Bluff, 2570 Gardner Dr., new commercial building, 11-unit single story.
Valley Bluff, 2605 Patriot Lane, new commercial building, multifamily housing, five-unit, two-story.
Laurelle L. Cox and Daryl Behrens, 1327 Pershing Blvd., residential water heater.
Van Meter Inc., 2020 Lincoln Way, commercial electric.
John T. Schluns, 515 N. 10th St., pool in front yard.
Lyons Creek Apartments LLC, 2604 N. Fourth St., residential furnace #1905
Lyons Creek Apartments LLC, 2604 N. Fourth St., residential water heater #1907.
Lyons Creek Apartments LLC, 2604 N. Fourth St., residential furnace #1955.
Achievement LLC, 2850 Valley West Dr., commercial plumbing.
Brian E. and Pamela W. Luckritz, 353 22nd Pl., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Nestle Purina, 2200 Manufacturing Dr., industrial electric.
Nestle Purina, 2200 Manufacturing Dr., Zoning Board of Adjustment. M-3 height requirement to exceed 100 feet.
Tyler L. Jensen, 125 Fifth Ave. S., appeal to Zoning Board of Adjustment for use variance.
Kenneth R. and Karen Jackson, 827 Seventh Ave. S., residential basement waterproofing.
Oct. 11
Jeffrey A. and Jamie L. Knipper, 2122 East Ct., residential roof tear-off/architectural.
Jeffrey A. and Jamie L. Knipper, 2122 East Ct., residential vinyl siding.
Martin L. and Susan L. Boisen, 1532 Sixth Ave. S., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Antonia Savona, 1122 Keith Ct., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Lynn R. and Shelly D. Hoffman, 1041 16th Ave. NW, residential water heater.
Perino Investments LLC, 818 Third Ave. S., furnace.
Ernest B. and Dee Anna R. Fiedler, 1545 27th Ave. S., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Ernest B. and Dee Anna R. Fiedler, 1545 27th Ave. S., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Two Fifteen Inc, 213 Sixth Ave. S. , residential furnace and air conditioning.
Lowell S. Gage, 1305 Ninth Ave. S., exterior residential remodel, replace two double-hung windows.
Two Fifteen Inc., 213 Sixth Ave. S., commercial furnace and air conditioning, suite one.
Nathan Buikema, 105 Lawrence St., residential exterior remodel, replace 10 windows and one patio door panel.
Oct. 12
Ronald Richard Bender and Sanny Yiputra as trustees, 824 Fifth Ave. S., residential electric.
Anthony E. and Jennifer R. Austin, 1137 Fourth Ave. N., residential siding, tear-off, vinyl.
Michael P. and Carie A. Wills, 1115 S. 22nd St., residential fence.
Keith A. and Susan Schubert, 2613 N. Third St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Timothy and Diana Starr, 731 11th Ave. S., residential roof.
Donald P. Walker, 819 14th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off/architectural.
Rebecca L. and Brian Hull, 1929 N. Second St., residential.
Kenneth and Miranda Englund, 556 11th Ave. S., new residential addition.
Lerup Assets LLC, 617 Argyle Ct., residential water heater.
UT and Moltha T. Thach, 1028 Carriage Hill Ct., residential water heater.
Eunice L. Rose, 513 Second Ave. S., residential water heater.
Gerald and Dianne King, 244 19th Pl., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Oct. 13
Gary M. and Margaret Ann Bicker, 2030 16th St. NW, residential electric.
Edward Leonard and Annette Mueller, 1737 Second Ave. S., residential water heater.
James and Patricia Byrns, 3223 Harts Mill Rd., residential electric.
Dale C. and Cynthia Cramer, 816 16th Ave. N., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Jane M. Halverson, 403 Myra Pl., residential addition, convert covered porch into four-season room.
Roy Y. and Michelle Goodwin, 111 N. 18th St., residential roof.
Emily L. Burmeister, 610 Ninth Ave. S., residential hot tub.
Charles L. and Julie A. Allesee, 3415 Valley Oaks Dr., Unit D., residential ramp.
Deborah A. Olson, 520 Oakhurst Dr., Unit 1, residential water heater.
Thomas L. and Molly S. Thiessen, 1729 13th Ave. S., garage demolition.
Berthold and Shirley Spitzer, 340 22nd Pl., residential single-family home demolition.
Ali S. and Dana Vitullo Albaghdadi, 1027 Second Ave. S., residential garage demolition.
Matthew E. Shelly, 714 Ninth Ave. S., residential garage demolition.
Benjamin Kinney, 1102 S. 32nd St., residential vinyl replacement windows.
Douglas M. and Helen M. Morgan, 1616 Springdale Dr., residential siding.
Patrick D. and Eloise M. O’Brien, 2721 N. Fourth St., residential vinyl window replacement.
Mark L. and Pamela K. Spittler, 3522 N. Third St, residential vinyl window replacement.
David W. and Erin E. Eggers, 420 S. 16th St., residential vinyl replacement windows.
Patrick C. Sager and Katheryn Peart-Sager, 531 10th Ave. S., residential vinyl replacements.
Clinton Engineering Co., 2101 Lincoln Way, commercial roof.
Jack and Patricia C. McEachron, 719 N. 13th St., residential vinyl window replacements.
No name (Title held by Clinton-A LLC, Clinton-B LLC and Clinton-D LLC doing business as Hawthorne Woods Apartments), 1256 Gateway Ave., commercial roof.
Ronald Richard Bender and Sanny Yiputra as trustees, 824 Fifth Ave. S., residential water heater.
Mary E. Fuglsang, 318 18th Pl., residential vinyl replacement window.
James and Cheryl A. Nichols, 2323 N. Fifth St., residential replacement windows.
Al Over Property Management LLC, 2131 N. Second St., residential exterior renovation.
Oct. 14
Davien and Jessica Houzenga, 737 Stockwell Ln. N., residential roof.
Randall L. Cook, 539 Third Ave. S., residential vinyl siding.
City of Clinton, 316 First Ave., house demolition.
David J. Dawson, 633 Seventh Ave. S., residential roof tear-off/architectural.
Citizens First Bank, 1329 N. Second St., commercial electric.
Elizabeth A. Mink, 1239 Second Ave. S., residential roof tear-off/architectural.
Jeffrey R. Goodsman, 728 12th Ave. N., residential metal roof tear-off.
Area Substance Abuse Council Inc., 2727 S. 19th St., new commercial sign.
James D. Karen J. Marshall, 229 Cragmor Dr., residential fence.
