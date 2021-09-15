Sept. 6
Matthew J. Farrell and Andrea Mullaley-Farrell, 1104 Willany Dr., residential fence.
Marilyn Sethness, trustee, 250 Woodlawn Ct.,, residential fence.
Kennie Schumacher, Jennifer Sparks, 2001 Glendale Rd., residential fence.
Kyle and Natalie Fullick, 2009 Roosevelt St., residential fence.
Jamie Glover, 2721 N. 13th St., residential fence.
Timothy S. and Shari L. Determan, 1509 Spring Valley Ln., residential fence.
Donald R. and Gloria Putnam, 1117 N. Fifth St., residential fence.
Sherie Melton, 1123 27th Ave. N., residential fence.
Rebecca Conley, 1001 Ninth Ave. N., residential fence.
Nathan Buikema, 105 Lawrence St., residential fence.
Stephanie D. Edfors and Gregory S. Edfors, 3525 N. Third St., residential fence.
Ruby A. Matthew, 814 13th Ave. N. B4 UB, residential fence.
Dillon Resh, 930 S. 32nd St., residential fence.
Cody Hale, 703 Tower Rd., residential fence.
Sept. 7
Dane A. Greenslade, 422 Seventh Ave. S., residential roof repair.
Lindsay Morehar, 505 Fifth Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Richard C. Lampe II, 631 Ninth Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Nicholas Frederick Carter, 630 12th Ave. S., residential roof tear-of, architectural.
George K. and Sandra G. Sills, 812 Orchard Ln., residential siding, tear-off, vinyl.
Paul J. and Catherine S. Van Buer, 1414 Pershing Blvd., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Steven C. Watters, 710 Surrey Ct., residential pool.
Angela Brown, 727 Ninth, Ave. S., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Ryan and Andrea Welch, 1740 S. Bluff Blvd., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Michael A. Rowson, 253 16 Pl., residential renewable energy.
Steven L. and Paula J. Pearson, 276 22nd Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, arhitectural.
Stevn R. and Connie S. Kraft, 291 Cragmor Dr., residential deck.
Daryl Alan Willrett, 709 N. Fourth St., residential vinyl siding.
Sept. 8
Carol A. Mohr, 607 Ridgecrest Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Kathy Ann Paasch, 1911 Roosevelt St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Eagle Point Realty LLC., 824 12th Ave. S., residential roof.
Steven P. Breaux, 1016 College Ave., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Patrick A. and Andrea R. Jones, 2215 12th Ave. S., residential vinyl siding.
Jeffery J. and Kimberly R. Aude, 1654 Seventh Ave. S., slab.
Gary A. and Mary D. Determan, 1318 N. Third St., residential roof.
Nora E. Knight, 1330 Pershing Blvd., residential vinyl siding.
Patrick D. Bentley and Melissa Luckritz, 620 N. 12th St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Oakhurst Drive Cooperative, 517 Breezy Point Dr., residential air conditioning.
Gary fuller, 3319 McKinley St., residential minisplit.
Terry L. and Beth Ann Burneister, 813 N. Fourth St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Madalynn Meier, 374 23rd Pl., residential deck.
Malinda Dodd, 721 Park Pl., water heater.
Sept. 9
Wayne L. and Elizabeth E. Lind, 1331 23rd Ave. N., water heater.
Debra L. Lehnertz-Bennett, 1232 13th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Steven A. Gerdes, 1119 Ninth Ave. S., residential flat work.
Timothy E. and Susan M. Ingwersen, 408 Third Ave. N., residential deck.
Lisa M. Johnson and Lance A. Johnson, 1015 Pershing Blvd., residential sidewalk.
Stephanie D. Edfors and Gregory S. Edfors, 3525 N. Third St., residential.
No name (title held by Voss Real Estate Investments, LLC, 307 S Second St., commercial water heater.
Jason M. and Robin E. Harlock, 321 11th Ave. N., lead grant.
Great River Enterprises, 2213 McKinley St., industrial interior remodel.
Valley Bluff, 2635 Patriot Lane, new commercial building.
Scott R. Thoms and Leigh Ann Poole, 1725 N Sixth St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Dennis and Kim Einspahr, 1311 Grandview Dr., residential furnace and air conditioner.
Dustin J. DeWeerdt, 1430 N. Third St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Credit Union Ascentra, 1702 N. Second St., commercial electric water heater.
Ordean K. McDermott Sr., 1813 S. Ave. S., residential water heater.
Wayne L and Elizabeth E. Lind, 1331 23rd Ave. N., 50-gallon power vent.
Gaye S. and Kara L. Marr, 1609 Crestline Dr., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Brian and Jessica Soesbe, 729 Schick Rd., residential supplemental until install
Ronald P. and Laura L. Harding, 137 Lawrence St., residential water heater.
Sept. 10
Timothy c. and Debra Geiger, 1442 Eighth Ave. S., residential water heater.
Keystone Incorporation 149 N. Fifth St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
John Robert Spalding, 1934 N Sixth St., garage demolition.
Jason T. Gradert and Kristi K. Fanderclai, 1751 25th Ave. S., residential siding.
FBS Retail and Commercial Operations LLC., 215 Fourth Ave. S., commercial plumbing.
Krystal Kracht, 1709 Pershing Blvd., residential interior remodel.
Kay F. Gehl and Lyle J. Bender, 2124 McKinley St., residential vinyl siding.
Golf Management Systems, LLC., 505 Sixth Ave. S., residential roof removal.
Keystone Incorporated, 2317 Dunham St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Eric M. Kershner, 1927 N. Third Str., residential vinyl siding.
Emily Kuehl, 2826 Garfield St., residential vinyl siding.
Robert J. and Mary Jean Smith, 803 S. 10th St., residential roof removal.
TL Flatten, LLC, 706 12th Ave. S., residential service.
