July 19
Frederick L. and Jackquelyn M. Mussman, 642 Eighth Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Susan K. Ugarph, 2513 Garfield St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Skyline Residential Services, Inc., 270 36th Ave. N., commercial roof tear-off, architectural.
Amy L. Luckritz, 1201 N. Fourth St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Joseph H. and Molly Manemann, 2038 16th St. NW, residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Willie J. and Julia R. Hughes, 725 Albany Ct., residential air conditioning.
Joseph H. and Molly Manemann, 2038 16th St. NW, residential vinyl siding and replacement windows.
Betty Young, 106 34th Ave. N. residential exterior renovation.
James C. and Bobbi A. Fransen, 1516 Seventh St. NW, residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Terry Lyle Baker Jr., 3123 N. Second St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Jaramie t. Strickland, 780 13th Ave. S., residential electrical service upgrade.
Austin Witt, 806 N. third St., replace front steps.
Arlen and Lacey Steines, 501 S. 19th St., residential pool with fence.
William Wheeler, 1230 Ninth Ave. S., residential fence.
Nora E. Knight, 1330 Pershing Blvd., residential air conditioning.
Community Fellowship and Ron Johnston, 1825 Iowa Ave., residential electric.
Cara K. Webber, 2303 Garfield St., residential deck.
William C. and Roberta P. Morrow, 2100 East Ct., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Keith E. and Bonnie J. Luckritz, 3450 Harts Mill Rd., residential water heater.
David J. and Jessica Wilson, 524 11th Ave. S., residential vinyl fence.
Jeff Wagenknect, 321 Second Ave. N., residential electric.
Randy A. and Justine R.McDaniel, 839 Dana Ct., residential pool.
Martin D. and Darlos R. Guppy, 2100 West Ct., residential garage roof.
July 20
Vernon J. and Janice A. Sterenberg, 713 N. 13th St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Clinton Properties LLC, 237 19th Pl., residential electric.
Robert E. and Pamela J. Harrington, 2319 Roosevelt St., commercial roof.
John W. and Janet K. Susie, 914 13th Ave. S., residential electric.
Theresa A. Gerber, 620 11th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off.
Robert J. and Cheryl L. McNulty, 249 N. Bluff Blvd., residential roof.
Timothy J. and Kim R. Hess, 275 Cragmor Dr., residential electric.
Teresa A. Sechrest, 735 Melrose Ct., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Liphardt Leasing, 207 S. Fifth St., residential roof.
Christian Hubner and Brittney Potes-Hubner, 306 29th Ave. N., residential fence.
Jorge Landa Rodriguez and Norma Landa, 1114 N. Fourth St., residential water heater.
Jorge Landa Rodriguez and Norma Landa, 1114 N Fourth St., residential furnace.
July 21
Tomman Properties LLC, 1300 N. Second St., certificate of occupancy, Brent's Speedlube.
Danny Tramel, 614 Second Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Joshuah A. and Anna J. Moody, 1406 Main Ave., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Bruce A. Austin and J. M. Seaman, 2019 Glendale Rd., residential water heater.
Rose Investments LLC series No. 1, 2712 S. 25th St., commercial sign.
Robert D. Buelow, 1010 Grandview Dr., residential water heater.
David and Laura Schnier, 1139 10th Ave. N., residential air conditioning.
Brenna Peska, 1204 Fourth Ave. N., residential fence.
Robert A. and Suzanne Long, 2344 Dunham St., residential water heater.
Sandra Burken, 244 Third Ave. S., residential exterior renovation.
844 Fifth Avenue S. Cooperative, 844 Fifth Ave. S., exterior renovation.
Schissel LLC, 1141 13th Ave. N., residential water heater.
Clinton Bluff Road LLC, 240 N. Bluff Blvd., commercial ductwork.
July 22
Ross Matthew Niles, 1812 Spence Ct., water heater.
Jamo LLC Series 6, 1403 Pershing Blvd., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Iowa Dealer Properties LLC, 2409 Lincoln Way, commercial water heater.
Roberta A. Melvin, 1414 S. 10th St., residential roof, garage.
Ronald L. and Emily R. Genco, 831 Orchard Ln., residential roof tear-off.
Robert Schwartz, 703 13th Ave. S., residential roof.
Scott G. and Leslie E. Solberg, 327 30th Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Todd Rogis, 1360 Harrison Dr., residential air conditioning.
Linda L. Hoffman, 233 Fifth Ave. S., residential water heater.
The Landing Apartments LC., 2582 Friendship Trail, residential water heater.
John W. and Janet J. Taylor, 815 13th Ave. S., residential roof.
Travis Winter, 2328 N. Eighth St., residential electrical.
Travis Winter, 2328 N. Eighth St., residential exterior remodel.
Harry J. Goddard, 219 N. Sixth St., vacant/abandoned permit.
Hildabud Trust and or Assigns, 649 Fifth Ave. S., vacant/abandoned permit.
Dorothy Jean Anderson, 1215 Woodlawn Ave., residential air conditioning.
Terrance K. and Shawn G. Burden, 2357 N. Seventh St., residential roof.
David Tuttle and Nichole Clark, 340 Second Ave. N., residential fence.
David P. Goetzl, 740 Seventh Ave. N. Ct., residential siding.
Thomas C. Paul, 846 15th Ave. S., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Nathan J. Reafsnider, 1601 S. 14th St., residential furnace.
July 23
Nicole M. Kastel, 211 Adams Pl., residential roof, breezeway and garage.
Dean Metz, 735 Second Ave. S., residential roof, garage.
James W. Patti and Nancy Clizbe-Patti, 4031 Valley Oaks Dr., residential roof, tear-off, architectural.
Cory L. and Amanda M. Cady, 1023 Grandview Dr., residential electric.
Brevan M. Ehrhart, 631 Second Ave. S., residential roof, garage.
Bernard I. and Verna Wanzek, 2720 Willadsen Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Clinton Community School, 817 Eighth Ave. S., new commercial building.
