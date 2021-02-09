Feb. 1
Daniel and Stella Holmes, 512 Third Ave. S., residential roof tear off, architectural.
James R. Connell, 906 Fifth Ave. S., residential electric water heater.
Marjorie Gonzales, 3401 Valley Oaks Dr., Unit A, residential water heater.
Robert A and Heather L. Parker, 266 Cragmor Dr., residential electric, rewire two-car garage.
Hometown Real Estate LLC, 412 10th Ave. S., residential water heater, gas power vent.
Matthew R. Walker, 2220 N. Eighth St., residential water heater.
Investments Properties LLC, 2436 Barker St., residential water heather, owner supplied.
Colin Nelson, 1350 12th Ae. N., residential shed, 10-by-12 feet, in rear yard.
Feb. 2
No name (deed held by Federal National Mortgage Association), 385 22nd Place, vacant/abandoned/dangerous building registration.
Austin Cramer, 1926 Circle Dr. S., residential plumbing, running new lines to kitchen and two bathrooms.
David J. Malli Estate, 1213 N. 12th St., residential water heater.
Richard e. and Carolyn L. Sweeney, 1020 N. Third St., residential furnace.
Austin Cramer, 1926 Circle Dr. S., residential electric, rewire.
Feb. 3
Dennis and Patricia Richter, 1411 N. Fourth St., residential electric, reconnection and service upgrade.
Rank 1 Management LLC, 855 11th Ave. S., residential HVAC, gas furnace only.
Kurt and Jillian Housenga, 1708 Springdale Dr., residential HVAC, gas furnace.
Austin Cramer, 1926 Circle Dr. S., residential addition, remove existing room, rebuild 10-by-12-foot room to code.
Feb. 4
Harlan O. and Donna J. Dell, 1021 Carriage Hill Dr., residential gas water heater.
Matthew and Kellie Seitz, 707 Highview Dr., residential HVAC, furnace only.
MPI Clinton LLC, 2716 S. 19th St., commercial HVAC, supplemental unit.
Michael L. .and Angela L. Kampe, 921 13th Ave. S., residential water heater, gas.
Gary J. and Janell M. Hughes, 2537 Second Ave. S., residential HVAC, furnace only.
Feb. 5
Donald and Shirley Harman, 635 13th Ave. N., residential water heater.
Berhold and Shirley Spitzer, 2500 S. 18th St., residential water heater.
Ronald J. and Mary E. Newman, 1638 25th Ave. S., residential roof, tear off/shingle.
Darryl E. and Valerie L. Rogers, 1721 Eighth Ave. S., residential water heater.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 3524 Cleveland St., residential service upgrade.
Linda J. Ywanciow and Mandy M. Marr, 118 S. 10th St., residential.
