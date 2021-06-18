June 7
David and Carolyn Livingston, 115 S. 10th St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
James D. and Kay F. Allain, trustees, 751 Breezy Point Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Laura J. Davis, 271 33rd Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Carol M. Spencer, 416 Sixth Ave. N., residential roof.
TL Flatten, LLC, 616 Melrose Ct., residential tear-off, architectural.
Richard H. and Mary Clausen, 1000 14th Ave. NW, residential roof tear-off, architectural.
John and Theresa Vesely, 1225 S. Ninth St., residential water heater.
Carly Blankenship and Donald Saegling, 3524 Cleveland St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Larry A. and Jeanora K. Petersen, 223 Ruth Pl., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Matthew Austin Jr., 118 N. Sixth St., residential fence.
Jean M. Pardee, trustee, 608 Meadowview Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Skyline Center Inc., 2600 N. Fourth St., commercial roof tear-off, architectural.
Kenneth and Joan Hagge Trust, 417 N. Second St. commercial roof, roof tear-off, architectural.
Steven G. and Frances Luett, 2715 N. 12th St., residential siding.
Richard Cliche, 515 Seventh Ave. S., residential electric.
June 8
James E. and Teresa G. Frederick, 2521 Prospect Ave., residential pool.
Michael D. and Bessie E. Haan, 2116 East Ct., residential furnace and air conditioning.
River Church Assembly of God, 2378 S. 14th St., commercial duct work.
Charles F. Smith, 563 Fourth Ave. N., residential furnace.
Shawn L. VanPelt, 1229 13th Ave. N., residential air conditioning.
Carpranar, LLC, 654 Tower Rd., residential vinyl siding.
Carolynn K. Hoschek, 411 Ridgecrest Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Stacy French, 1211 12th Ave. N., residential pool, fence.
Kerry Jon and Sally Jo Bruckner, 710 18th Ave. N., residential air conditioning.
Phyllis M. and D. A. Petersen, 616 S. Seventh St., residential furnace.
Dennis L. Giebelstein, 1239 Third Ave. N., residential gas water heater.
Owen P. Howard, 711 14th Ave. NW, residential water heater.
June 9
David L. and Susan L. Wynkoop, 2308 Garfield St., residential electric water heater.
Gary Leroy and Connie Morris, 3151 Skyline Dr., residential basement-floor leveling.
Sally J. Horst, 1407 25th Ave. S., residential basement waterproofing.
Denise L. and Mark W. Jensen, 564 Tower Rd., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
David J. Dawson, 1212 S. 17th St., residential roof.
David J. Dawson, 1212 S. 17th St., residential vinyl siding.
Kelsy Abbott, 614 Melrose Ct., residential fence.
John H. and Barbara S. Mayer as co-trustees, 500 37th Ave. N., residential fence.
Rose Aden, 2927 N. Second St., residential roof tear-off, shingle.
Stewart L. and Donna Hinton, 820 S. Sixth St., residential roof, shingle over.
Archer Daniels Midland Co., 1251 Beaver Channel Parkway, commercial water heater, building 41.
June 10
Tamera L. Reedy, 1218 15th Ave. S., residential gas water heater.
No name (title held by Voss Real Estate Investments LLC), 518 23rd Ave. N., residential electric.
Howes Real Estate LLC, 417 S. Second St., commercial air conditioning.
Todd M. Raab, 1704 Ninth St. NW, residential furnace.
Charles D. and Juanita L. Ettinger, 2406 Camanche Ave., residential electric.
Jennifer Soesbe, 444 Second Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Anthony E. and Jennifer R. Austin, 1137 Fourth Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
No name (title held by Back Shop Pizza LLC), 2911 S. 19th St., commercial interior remodel.
Low Rent Housing Agency of Clinton, 220 Ruth Pl., residential electric.
June 11
Jeff Wagenknecht, 321 Second Ave. N., residential interior remodel.
Y Joe and Barbara N. Williams, 3600 Valley Ln., residential water heater.
Timothy G. and Debra Leslie, 406 N. Fourth St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Robert and Willie Mae Anderson, 557 Second Ave. S., residential furnace and central air replacement.
James J. and Nicholle Hardy, 913 23rd Ave. N., residential siding.
Anthony and Kindra Slininger, 446 10th Ave. S., residential fence.
No name (title held by GLRNK LLC Series 4), 3026 Garfield St., residential water heater.
Sally J. Petersen as trustee, 508 Mill Ridge Rd., residential water heater.
