March 15
Ralph R. and S. M. Bomann, 2719 N. 11th St., residential furnace and air conditioning
Lerup Assets, LLC, 514 S. Sixth St., residential vinyl siding
Jeffrey C. Schuetzle and Dawn J. Schnack, 1922 N. Fifth St., water heater
March 16
Debra L. Hanson, 1420 Windsor Dr., residential water heater
Lester and Joanne E. Shields, 436 Mill Ridge Rd., residential furnace and air conditioning
Cody L. and Brittany M. Stowers, 717 Eighth Ave. S., residential electrical service upgrade
Guardian Tax Partners, Inc, 742 12th Ave. S., residential electrical service upgrade and panel
Gary Fuller and Sons Construction Company, 1933 McKinley St., commercial furnace and air conditioning
Michael A. and Jami Coppess, 1201 S. 10th St., residential vinyl siding
March 17
Mary Lou Hannafan, 1715 N. Eighth St., residential water control system
Cody Seeley, 1120 Sixth Ave. N., residential electrical new service upgrade
Zukret and Nazime Hadji, 212 S. Second St., commercial water heaters
Mary M. Sullivan, 2727 Pershing Blvd., residential vinyl siding
Dennis and Carolyn Remrey, 1220 Third Ave. N., residential vinyl siding
Lauren M. Nielsen and Cassey J. Coutu, 2725 N. Second St., residential roof tear off
Maura K. Manning, 2707 N. 11th St., residential roof tear off
March 18
Kim Leech, 115 S. Third St., Residential six-foot, wood privacy fence
Steven G. and Alice D. Kuster, 743 Sixth Ave. S., residential furnace
Skyline Center Service Enriched Housing, 800 28th Ave. N., residential water heater, unit 3A
Skyline Center Service Enriched Housing, 200 28th Ave. N., residential water heater, unit 3F
Scott C. and Mara L. Peth, 1018 Fifth Ave. N., residential new accessory building
Wilson Lofts LP, 217 Fifth Ave. S., commercial renovation
March 19
Loren and Mary C. Snyder, 2002 N. 10th St., residential roof
Arthur J. Johnson Family Limited Partnership, 401 Second Ave. S., commercial furnace and air conditioning
Brian K. Flesch, 630 Seventh Ave. S., residential roof tear off
Scott M. and Sarah L. Deters, 1203 N. Third St., residential egress window
Angela L. Summerour, 625 Fourth Ave. S., residential six-foot privacy fence
Lee R. and Jennifer L. Jones, 1331 Ninth St. NW, residential vinyl siding
Timothy Angel, 610 S. fifth St., residential deck
Joseph and Angie Raymond, 1703 N. Second St., residential electrical
