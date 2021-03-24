city of clinton building and neighborhood services

March 15

Ralph R. and S. M. Bomann, 2719 N. 11th St., residential furnace and air conditioning

Lerup Assets, LLC, 514 S. Sixth St., residential vinyl siding

Jeffrey C. Schuetzle and Dawn J. Schnack, 1922 N. Fifth St., water heater

March 16

Debra L. Hanson, 1420 Windsor Dr., residential water heater

Lester and Joanne E. Shields, 436 Mill Ridge Rd., residential furnace and air conditioning

Cody L. and Brittany M. Stowers, 717 Eighth Ave. S., residential electrical service upgrade

Guardian Tax Partners, Inc, 742 12th Ave. S., residential electrical service upgrade and panel

Gary Fuller and Sons Construction Company, 1933 McKinley St., commercial furnace and air conditioning

Michael A. and Jami Coppess, 1201 S. 10th St., residential vinyl siding

March 17

Mary Lou Hannafan, 1715 N. Eighth St., residential water control system

Cody Seeley, 1120 Sixth Ave. N., residential electrical new service upgrade

Zukret and Nazime Hadji, 212 S. Second St., commercial water heaters

Mary M. Sullivan, 2727 Pershing Blvd., residential vinyl siding

Dennis and Carolyn Remrey, 1220 Third Ave. N., residential vinyl siding

Lauren M. Nielsen and Cassey J. Coutu, 2725 N. Second St., residential roof tear off

Maura K. Manning, 2707 N. 11th St., residential roof tear off

March 18

Kim Leech, 115 S. Third St., Residential six-foot, wood privacy fence

Steven G. and Alice D. Kuster, 743 Sixth Ave. S., residential furnace

Skyline Center Service Enriched Housing, 800 28th Ave. N., residential water heater, unit 3A

Skyline Center Service Enriched Housing, 200 28th Ave. N., residential water heater, unit 3F

Scott C. and Mara L. Peth, 1018 Fifth Ave. N., residential new accessory building

Wilson Lofts LP, 217 Fifth Ave. S., commercial renovation

March 19

Loren and Mary C. Snyder, 2002 N. 10th St., residential roof

Arthur J. Johnson Family Limited Partnership, 401 Second Ave. S., commercial furnace and air conditioning

Brian K. Flesch, 630 Seventh Ave. S., residential roof tear off

Scott M. and Sarah L. Deters, 1203 N. Third St., residential egress window

Angela L. Summerour, 625 Fourth Ave. S., residential six-foot privacy fence

Lee R. and Jennifer L. Jones, 1331 Ninth St. NW, residential vinyl siding

Timothy Angel, 610 S. fifth St., residential deck

Joseph and Angie Raymond, 1703 N. Second St., residential electrical

