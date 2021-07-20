July 6
Pamela K. Sterbenz, 506 Highview Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Diane Riccio, trustee, 415 30 Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
William E. and Vicki L. Johnson, 336 Seventh Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Matthew and Alicia Tyler, 1637 Harrison Dr., residential water heater.
Kimberly A. Snyder, 523 N. Fourth St., residential pool.
Steven D. and Kristi M. Klinkhammer, 600 S. 16th St., residential pool.
Ronald W. and Marietta Robbins, 917 Circle Dr., N., residential water heater.
Troy Lee Schoenfeld, 121 36th Ave. N., residential shed.
Allen K. Dorsey, 1036 Eighth Ave. S., residential roof.
Robert J. and Joan C. Grant, 208 Main Ave., sidewalk cafe.
Nicollette D. Jetter, 746 10th Ave. S., residential pool.
Dana R. and Emily M. Wolf, 730 Seventh Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
July 7
James P. and Kay L. Frahm, 3111 N. Second St., residential water heater.
Vinson A. Nippers, 1542 27th Ave. S., residential plumbing.
Federal National Mortgage Association, 514 Kenilworth Ct., residential furnace and air conditioning.
No name (title held by Shawn A. Winoski and Bethany P. Mootz), 1210 12th Ave. N., residential fence.
Derek W. Steward, 253 Myra Pl., residential central air install.
Ross Matthew Niles, 1812 Spence Ct., water heater.
Eric and Destiney Wisely, 3116 Stockwell Ln. W., residential electric.
Marie Anne Goldbeck, 208 N. Fifth St., residential electric.
Tara Byrns, 244 Myra Pl., residential electric.
Clinton Properties, LLC, 310 S. Second St., commercial electric.
Gregory and Marisa Totten, 251 Ruth Pl., urban chicken coop.
Paul E. Burke, 224 Myra Pl., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Erick Quinlin, 733 10th Ave. S., residential electric.
215 S. Second Land Trust, 215 S. Second St., commercial electric.
July 8
Casey C. and Emily L. Turner, 519 Kenilworth Ct., residential water heater.
Keith F. Carla S. Grotelueschen, 1604 Crestline Dr., residential gas water heater.
APMS LC Series 17, 1460 S. Bluff Blvd., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Springvalley Lane Cooperative 131, 1321 Spring Valley Ln., residential air conditioning.
Casey C. and Emily L. Turner, 519 Kenilworth Ct., residential water heater.
Seeventures, LLC, 1110 Galbraith Dr., residential renovation.
Michael Wilson, 2614 Pershing Blvd., residential electric generator.
Dennis R. and Roberta L. Williams, 2504 S. 18th St., residential roof tear-off, shingle.
Lora A. Reafsnider, 1515 Honey Ln., residential deck.
Main Avenue Real Estate, LLC, 115 Main Ave., sidewalk cafe.
July 9
Blackbird Venture Group, LLC, 2204 N. Eighth St., residential electric.
Kenneth E. Waldorrf, 2023 Roosevelt St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Joshua and Patricia Luckritz, 940 14th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Melissa J. Zell, 921 14th Ave. S., residential partial roof tear-off, architectural.
David I. and S. A. Carroll, 3152 Eclipse St., residential four-foot wood fence.
Francis B. and Pamela M. Zastrow, 331 19th Pl., residential water heater.
James L. Knight III, 1632 25th Ave. S., residential water heater.
July 12
Lynn A Lozano, 921 11th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Edna K. Dohse, 1718 N. Seventh St., residential electric.
Evangelical Lutheran Congregation of Trinity, 656 Fifth Ave. S., commercial electrical.
No name (title held by Jamie J. Faust and Michelle L. Osborn), 1040 25th Ave. N., residential fence.
Dwain and Debbie Johnson, 1711 S. 19th St., commercial roof tear-off, shingle.
Gary A. and Loretta Schmidt, 269 21st Pl., residential deck.
Sheila C. Herman, 2357 Chancy St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Arica Arensdorf and Jorge Parra, 395 22nd Pl., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
WBI Real Estate, LLC, 560 10th Ave. S., residential siding, garage only.
WBI Real Estate, LLC, 560 10th Ave. S., residential exterior renovation.
Jacob Ewalt, 1618 Iowa Ave., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
July 13
Falisha C. Robinson, 901 N. 12th St., residential water heater.
Jose Salazar, 357 22nd Pl., residential roof.
Jason A. and Kathryn Jaeger, 1720 N. Third St., residential furnace.
Glenn A. and Cindy C. Velchansky, 726 10th Ave. S., residential pool.
Andrew and Michelle Kelley, 4021 Valley Oaks Dr., residential accessory building.
Clarence Melvin and Catherine Mae Weese, 521 Fifth Ave. S., electrical reconection.
Pil Bum and Jin Yong Bong, 501 Randy Dr., residential water heater.
Christopher Byrns, 698 S. 32nd St., residential electrial.
July 14
Joseph Moss, 1500 Ninth St. NW, residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Brad W. Peterson and Karen L. Clark, 903 N. 12th St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
David H. and Bonnie S. Barr, 757 Sixth Ave. S., residential furnace.
Brian A. and Betty Hagglund, 1127 N. 14th St., residential water heater.
Donald C. and Rose R. Nissen, 814 Park Pls., residential water heater.
Jim Philbrick, 3011 N. Third St., residential roof tear-off.
Eunice E. Nelson, 414 17th Ave. N., residential interior remodel.
Paul Banker, 420 Eighth Ave. S., residential accessory building.
Laura and Andrew McDougall, 1733 Fifth Ave. S., residential pool.
Laura and Andrew McDougall, 1733 Fifth Ave. S., residential fence.
July 15
Peter V. and Danielle J. Mascagni, 613 Melrose Ct., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Ron Cook, 1167 Briarcliff Ln., residential electric.
Cheryl L. Davis, 247 17th Pl., residential roof.
David J. Dawson, 561 Fourth Ave. S., residential roof.
David J. Dawson, 561 Fourth Ave. S., residential siding.
Dominic J. and Jenifer L. George, 412 Second Ave. N., residential vinyl siding.
Joseph M. Neymeyer, 842 13th Ave. S., residential roof.
Angelo Tomasello, 750 11th Ave. S., residential roof.
Carmen D. and Malia G. Ackerland, 516 Argyle Ct., residential roof.
Charity L. Henak, 1163 Ninth Ave. S., residential roof.
Charity L. Henak, 1163 Ninth Ave. S., residential vinyl siding.
Frann Series LLC, Series D., Robert Hilbert, 1526 27th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Mary A. McClenning, 318 27th Ave. N., residential vinyl siding.
Mary C. Arlen, 647 Second Ave. S., residential metal roof.
John W. and Michelle L. Griffin, 2619 Roosevelt St, residential roof.
Min Long Shi and Jin Fang Dong, 1200 26th Ave. N., residential vinyl siding.
Lyne Sturtevant, 1546 Prospect Ave., residential siding.
Lynne Sturtevant, 1546 Prospect Ave., residential roof.
Tomman Properties, LLC, 1300 N. Second St., commercial water heater.
Tiara Peterson, 818 12th Ave. S., residential water heater.
Wayne D. and Vernelda A. Van Note, 1018 10th Ave. N., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Timothy L. and Mary Kaster, 916 S. 18th St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Skyline Center, Inc., 2600 N. Fourth St., commercial air conditioning.
Ronald P. and Laura L. Harding, 137 Lawrence St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Kenny H. and Jeannie J. Stage, 3210 Harts Mill Rd., residential furnace and air conditioning
Nicolas M. and Taylor R. Hickerson, 841 Third Ave. S., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Jamie M. Cleaveland, 3017 Pershing Blvd., residential air conditioning.
Jason J. Stearns, 2917 N. Second St., residential water heater.
Brenda Nelson, 504 N. 13th St., residential water heater.
David H. and Bonnie S. Barr, 757 Sixth Ave. S., residential interior remodel.
Steven and Lori Norden revocable trust, 92 33rd Ave. N. residential roof tear-off.
Carol J. Jenkin and Kristine A. Cooper, 1322 15th Ave. S., residential furnace.
Steven and Lori Norden revocable trust, 92 33rd Ave., N., residential siding.
James and Lorabelle Camp, 3123 McKinley St., residential air conditioning.
July 16
Clinton Bluff Road, LLC, 240 N. Bluff Blvd., commercial water heater.
Karen VenHuizen, 265 21st Pl., residential air conditioning.
David H. Widener, 2328 N. Eighth St., residential electrical energize.
Greg Anderson, 227 18th Pl., residential flatwork.
JTC Rentals, LLC, 911 N. Fourth St., residential water heater.
Shannon Nielsen, 564 First Ave., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Shannon Nielsen, 564 First Ave., residential vinyl siding.
John T. Schluns, 515 N. 10th St., residential pool.
Carol J. Jenkin and Kristine A. Cooper, 1322 15th Ave. S., residential water heater.
No name (title held by Kelli S. Linker), 315 Eighth Ave. N., residential water heater.
Ronna Riedesel, 2900 Cleveland St., residential siding tear-off.
Marie T. Mascagni Trust, 617 Melrose Ct., roof.
Richard D. and Katheryn M. Walters, 611 S. Sixth St., residential windows.
Andrew J. Murphy, 3103 Roosevelt St., garage demolition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.